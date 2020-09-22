The New Hope City Council approved the city’s 2021 preliminary budget and maximum tax levy Sept. 14.
The preliminary 2021 general fund budget is $15,936,977, which is an increase of $526,427, or 3.4%, over the 2020 budget.
Major changes in the 2021 budget include:
• An increase of $243,524 for wage and benefit increases; a 3% cost of living adjustment for employees and an increase in the city’s share of health insurance coverage; and a 3% increase in City Council salaries, which is to be considered in October.
• Phase 1 of police body and squad camera purchases requires $156,000. It is recommended that this cost be funded with a transfer in from the IT reserve fund in order to keep the general fund tax levy to a minimum.
• An increase of $85,288 for West Metro Fire-Rescue District due to a $54,673 or 4.2% increase in New Hope’s share of the joint powers agreement and a $33,265 increase in central garage charges for a new emergency generator shared by the fire district and the police station/city hall facility.
The preliminary tax levy is $17,417,601, which represents a 3.4% or $572,885 increase over the 2020 levy of $16,844,716, which was a 10.08% increase. The city tax rate is projected to decrease from 64.721% in 2020 to 62.471% in 2021.
According to the Hennepin County Assessor, the median home value for taxes payable in 2021 is $257,000, an increase of 5.33% from 2020. The estimated impact based on a 3.4% increase in the city tax rate is 2%. For homes valued between $150,000 and $400,000, the tax increase is estimated to be $14 to $43. More information will be available after the final tax capacities are certified with Hennepin County.
The preliminary 2021 budget is posted at newhopemn.gov/finance. The City Council will continue to refine the budget and tax levy over the next few months. The final budget and levy numbers may decrease, but they cannot increase.
The 2021 budget and tax levy will be presented at a public hearing Monday, Dec. 7. Residents are invited to attend the public hearing and ask questions. The City Council will consider the final 2021 budget and tax levy for approval by mid-December.
