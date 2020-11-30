Businesses in New Hope that must routinely renew their licenses with the city government will get some financial relief in 2021. The New Hope City Council voted Nov. 23 to reduce license fees in the next year to account for the revenue lost due to mandated closures in 2020.

Perhaps most impacted by this decision are those businesses that have on-sale liquor licenses. Those six businesses, Applebee’s, Pub 42, New Hope Bowl, New Hope Cinema Grill, Frankie’s Pizza, Hy-Vee Market Grille and Los Sanchez Taqueria, will have a combined license fee savings of $11,683, or $1,669 per business. The base price for an intoxicating liquor license is $6,000.

The other licenses chosen for reduction were for bowling, second-hand dealers, tattoo shops and massage parlors. Though 26 shops hold those types of licenses, the reduction is less significant, about $650.

City Manager Kirk McDonald said the discounts were calculated by prorating license fees based on how long businesses were forced to close in 2020. On-sale liquor license holders were prorated for the 10-week period that occurred in March plus the 4-week period until Friday, Dec. 18. Other identified licenses were prorated for the 10-week period.

The City Council approved a staff plan to recoup the lost fees using federal CARES Act funds.

McDonald added that several neighboring cities were following the same process.

