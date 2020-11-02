The owners of a neighborhood car repair garage surprised a customer by waiving her bill to celebrate the business’s grand opening on the 3900 block of Quebec Avenue in New Hope. Jason and Erika Zerwas entered the collision repair business almost 10 years ago and recently converted their businesses in Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Northfield and New Hope into Carstar locations.
Nancy Toohey stopped at the shop to pick up her vehicle and was surprised to find out that over $1,000 in repairs had been paid.
“I didn’t have my car for very long before I accidentally hit my garage. I was so disheartened about the whole accident,” said Toohey. “It is such a relief to be met with this surprise and not have to worry about paying for the repairs from my savings account – I was stunned.”
Parts and labor were covered and the business included a complimentary detailing for Toohey, one of their first customers. The gesture replaced a more traditional grand opening, made difficult by pandemic guidelines.
“Normally we would be excited to celebrate a grand opening with an event, welcome the community to visit our facilities and introduce ourselves to the people we help day in and day out,” said Jason Zerwas. “This was a unique way to give back to someone in the area, while also celebrating this milestone moment for our family business.”
