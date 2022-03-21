Winter is giving way to road construction season in Minnesota, with New Hope planning a project north of Bass Lake Road.
The City Council approved a contract with Northwest Asphalt for slightly less than $1.3 million March 14. The contract is part of a project cost of $1.63 million to improve streets and utilities in the Liberty West neighborhood.
“The project area was selected based upon deteriorating pavement conditions as identified in the 2021 Pavement Management Plan and underlying utility conditions,” a statement from the city explains.
The project is in the area of Liberty Park. Engineers and city staff walked through the area to meet with residents about the work last October. Assessments will be levied on property owners to help pay for the work.
Water main and storm sewer replacements are also part of the contract.
“A large share of the utility work is associated with water main improvements along Bass Lake Road and Independence Avenue,” the city statement says. “The city has experienced several water main breaks in the two areas.”
Construction crews will replace the lids, frames and rings for sanitary sewer maintenance holes. Engineers will also seek to reduce the flow of stormwater and groundwater running into the sewer system.
“Based on feedback from New Hope residents during the walk and talk meeting and at the project’s public hearing, additional storm sewer structures and piping are included in the project plans at the south end of Independence Avenue to help with ongoing drainage issues,” the city statement explains.
Pavement and the base of a stretch of Independence Avenue will be replaced due to poor pavement conditions, according to the statement. Two inches of pavement will be milled off and replaced for more than a mile of roadway in the construction area.
“The new pavement will provide a smooth driving surface and extend the life of the street,” according to the statement.
Northwest Asphalt submitted the low bid and has contracted with the city in the past, including on infrastructure improvements in 2020 and a golf course culvert project last year. Other bids varied from $1.3 million to about $1.5 million.
Work is set to begin this spring and is scheduled to wrap up for the most part this fall, with possible restoration left in the spring and summer of 2023.
A memo by City Engineer Dan Boyum notes that 22 trees would be removed, including 10 ash trees. Many of the trees will be impacted by the replacement of the existing water main on the east side of Independence Avenue North since the trees are located close to the curb. However, some ash trees on the west side of the avenue will also be removed. Ash trees locally have been impacted by the emerald ash borer, which can cause disease and death in the species. Boyum said city staff discussed removing ash trees with residents during the visits last fall and would follow up with people who had not been home at the time to discuss ash tree removal.
“There is some savings on doing that when you have a larger project,” Boyum said.
The city removed from the bid package a stormwater filtration system with a budgeted cost of $110,000 that had been proposed on the north side of Liberty Park, along 60th Avenue. The Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission reviewed the filtration system plan, and the decision for its removal related to the depth and slope of the storm sewer and the limited treatment levels it would have provided. Boyum said the city would consider another location for a filtration system in that area of the city that would be more cost-effective.
In all the project costs with the bid are about $416,000 lower than a budgeted project cost of more than $2 million.
Boyum said, “We’re really competitive on this project and (it’s) a lot less than what we anticipated.”
The council approved the contract unanimously.
