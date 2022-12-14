While some New Hope council members are not thrilled to offer licenses to sell THC, they approved a plan after the city attorney warned the city likely would be sued if they sought to ban it permanently.
Some cities have placed moratoriums on THC sales after a state law went into effect last summer allowing edible products to contain up to 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. However, those moratoriums can only last as long as a city is actively studying licensing and must end within one year.
New Hope’s ordinance, which the council approved unanimously Nov. 28, will cap the number of licenses in the city for THC sales to 20. The city used its tobacco ordinance as a model and plans to conduct compliance checks at least once per year. The city will charge a fee of $500 per year for a license.
State law limits cities to charging license fees in line with the anticipated cost to administer the licenses, including compliance checks. State law limits sales to customers 21 years or older.
The state law relating to edible THC products does not specify where they can be sold, but state officials have advised that liquor stores will not be able to sell them due to another law relating to food products. The New Hope ordinance for THC licenses specifically states that no license will be issued to an exclusive liquor store. Only businesses with fixed locations will be allowed to sell the products, meaning a mobile food business could not make sales. Delivery services would also be prevented from transporting the products to customers.
Products must be kept behind a counter, in a case or storage unit or another area not accessible to the general public under the ordinance.
The city plans to conduct background checks for all THC license applicants. For example, the city will deny licenses to applicants who have been convicted in the last five years of violating a regulation relating to the licensed products, or if the person has had a license suspended or revoked in the prior year from any jurisdiction. Applicants must be 21 years old and generally must not have taxes that are unpaid to the city or state.
Like tobacco sales, clerks must be 18 years or older to sell the products at stores, Director of Community Development Jeff Sargent said during a Nov. 21 council work session.
Fees for a first violation of a license would lead to a $300 fine plus a three-day suspension. For a second violation in three years, the city plans to charge $750 and suspend the license 15 days. A third violation in the time period would lead to a $1,500 fine and a 30-day suspension while a fourth violation in three years would lead to revocation.
Businesses could avoid the suspension for a first violation and 10 days of the suspension for a second violation by receiving training from the New Hope Police Department at the licensee’s expense.
Setting license fees
During the work session, Sargent said the city may want to consider a moratorium to consider rules if the state Legislature legalizes “full-blown marijuana” sales. The city could consider distance requirements from schools or between establishments, he said.
Before the city created the licensing requirements for edible products containing THC, Sargent said the products had already been sold in New Hope. He said the licensing ordinance will allow city staff to begin charging the license fee and conducting compliance checks.
Councilmember Michael Isenberg asked whether THC edibles might create problems for the city’s police department. Tim Hoyt, police chief and acting city manager, replied, “Marijuana use, it’s way down here on our radar.”
Councilmember Jonathan London responded that people could “eat the whole pack” at once, creating a much stronger effect than a single serving otherwise would. He pointed out that two of the five police stops he witnessed during a ride-along involved marijuana.
“We’ve got a real complex issue that’s kind of being simplified here,” London said.
Isenberg suggested large licensing fees during the work session.
“I say as long as we don’t get sued, let’s charge them as much as we can,” he said.
Councilmember John Elder replied, “Well, we also have to keep a mind that we want to not drive business out of the city.”
Isenberg later added, “I’m by no means suggesting we gouge anybody, but if we’re going to have to do all this, we should round up.”
The $500 license fee is twice the cost for tobacco licenses. The council landed on the cap of 20 licenses for THC edibles after noting that the city currently has a similar amount of licensed tobacco sellers that are already used to carding youthful customers. The city has 21 businesses licensed to sell tobacco.
Unease with new legislation
During the discussion, London said, “I don’t want New Hope to be any kind of overwhelming outlier for recreational drugs, alcohol, anything.”
At the Nov. 28 council meeting, London asked City Attorney Stacy Woods if the city had the right to make THC edibles illegal.
She responded that the city could potentially create restrictions that would effectively zone the products out of the city.
However, Woods said, “I’m not aware of any city that has taken the position that they are going to prohibit the sales totally in the city. ... I think you’d probably be opening yourself up to lawsuits – not probably; you would.”
While she said a rational basis for creating distance restrictions from schools and other institutions could be a possibility, Woods said she believed banning the products outright would not be a good decision.
She pointed out the state statute does not include an opt-out mechanism for cities.
London responded, “The state legislators are the ones that have done a poor job with this legislation.”
London indicated he would be disappointed if the Legislature views full marijuana legalization as appropriate and a win for the state. Elder, a captain with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, said that Minnesota law enforcement has vocally supported London’s viewpoint.
However, London said of the city licenses for THC edibles: “This is the most effective thing that our city can do.”
As for the decision not to implement a moratorium, Elder said, “What we’re trying to do is to regulate responsibly while addressing the challenges that we see, and hope and pray that our legislature moves in the right direction on this.”
