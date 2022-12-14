While some New Hope council members are not thrilled to offer licenses to sell THC, they approved a plan after the city attorney warned the city likely would be sued if they sought to ban it permanently.

Some cities have placed moratoriums on THC sales after a state law went into effect last summer allowing edible products to contain up to 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. However, those moratoriums can only last as long as a city is actively studying licensing and must end within one year.

