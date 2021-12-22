New Hope’s city tax levy will increase by a larger percentage in 2022 than it did in 2021, in part to help fund the city’s ongoing purchase and demolition of low-valued homes for redevelopment.
The New Hope City Council voted unanimously Dec. 13 to approve the final levy increase of 4.67%, raising the tax levy for the general fund about $813,000 to about $18.2 million.
In comparison, the city had raised the 2021 levy 3.4%, or about $573,000, from taxes payable in 2020.
Homeowners could see a larger increase in their taxes than the levy increase percentage due to escalating home values. The median home value in New Hope increased 7% over the past year to $275,000, according to a city staff report. With a larger share of taxes shifting to residential properties due to their increasing value, a majority of single-family properties – 53% – will experience an increase in city taxes of between 5% and approximately 10%. Another 28% will have an estimated increase of up to 5%.
The city share of taxes for homes valued between $150,000 and $400,000 is projected to increase between $57 and $180 for the year, according to city staff.
City taxes represent about one-third of a home’s total taxes, according to the city report.
As part of the overall levy increase, the New Hope City Council approved a new Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $417,000.
City Manager Kirk McDonald said staff recommended the city implement the HRA levy to provide stable funding for the city’s scattered-site program to replace single-family houses and other redevelopment projects. With the program, the city buys houses with low property values, demolishes them and resells the lots for redevelopment of higher-valued homes.
While establishing the HRA levy, the city also reduced an Economic Development Authority levy by $212,000, lowering it to $153,000 to partially offset the cost of the new HRA levy.
On the new HRA levy, Councilmember Jonathan London said, “I’m a big fan of the scattered-site program as I believe it is necessary. And hopefully we’ll be able to eventually attract developers and builders that will come into New Hope on their own, without the need of having to seed the projects and tear down these buildings to then sell them. You know, at this time, I have to still support it given that I think it’s necessary.”
London raised objections to the amount of the total levy but still voted along with other council members for it and the HRA levy.
“We have said yes to almost everything, in my opinion, and have not done a good job prioritizing our spending,” London said.
Mayor Kathi Hemken said she disagreed with his view but did not elaborate.
London did note some savings. For example, vehicle leases for the police department and reduced equipment purchases for the street department are projected to contribute to a savings of more than $315,000 in central garage charges.
London also noted the city is expected to receive about $2.2 million from the federal government in 2022.
He noted the general fund budget is going up only 1.5% but said the overall levy increase will impact taxpayers at home despite savings and funds from other sources.
The budget includes a 3% “cost-of-living adjustment” for employees and New Hope council members, although London objected to the use of the term since it is not tied directly to inflation. He noted that many employees could also be eligible for an additional 3% wage increase due to step changes. City staff members said the step changes are dependent upon reviews and that not all employees receive them.
Council members approved the wage increases for non-union employees unanimously separately in the meeting. The hikes are intended to mirror those for employees represented by unions.
Other general fund budget increases include software for body cameras, a nearly 5% increase in New Hope’s share of funding the West Metro Fire-Rescue District, more funding to address the emerald ash borer invasion and election judge costs.
The total tax levy includes a 5% increase in levies for streets and park infrastructure to support long-term funding plans, according to the city staff report.
The city is losing $130,000 in building permit and other revenue due to the completion of the Windsor Ridge single-family home development this month.
A Dec. 6 truth-in-taxation hearing attracted only one resident, who did not make any comments.
