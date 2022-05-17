Houses in New Hope could receive assistance from the city if they undergo a facelift under a new program.
The New Hope City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a curbside appeal reimbursement program May 9. The program would help homeowners improve the exteriors of homes and garages in areas that are visible from the street, according to a city staff report.
New Hope is following the lead of Blaine, Coon Rapids and Fridley in providing “Front Door Grant Programs,” New Hope Community Development Specialist Jeff Alger told council members.
“New Hope’s pilot program utilizes some aspects of these programs while requiring that exterior improvements be made in areas that abut a street in the front or side yard to be eligible,” Alger said. “Investing in the curbside appeal of properties within the city will aid in improving the overall housing stock, instill confidence into neighborhoods, and increase home values.”
Homes must be single-family or two-family homes with homestead status, in which the owner occupies the property as the sole or primary residence.
Projects must cost at least $4,000, with the city reimbursing 25%. The maximum amount possible for reimbursement would be $5,000 for a project of $20,000 or more.
City staff would have to approve an application before work on a project could begin.
Eligible properties must be current on property taxes and utility bills and not have any outstanding city citations.
Projects could include a change to a roofline, the addition of a covered front porch, new doors with windows, new garage doors that either include windows or are solid, stained or composite wood, new windows above or beside a front door, column installation, the addition of brick or stone facade accents, shutters and certain siding, and the enlargement or addition of windows.
The New Hope City Council chose to remove driveway upgrades from the list of eligible projects.
Homeowners who tackle projects themselves could be partially reimbursed for materials but not for their labor. Building permit fees would still apply. Projects would need to be completed within 180 days of city approval.
New Hope is planning to start the program as a pilot project this year and next year. Funding will be available for projects this year beginning Wednesday, June 1, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, Alger said.
The city will market the program through a flier at the community development counter at City Hall, through the city’s “In Touch” newsletter, in a residents guide, with social media posts and on the city website, newhopemn.gov.
The city’s general fund surplus for the year, which is due in part to federal funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, will provide $100,000 for the program this year. Next year, funds in the city’s Economic Development Authority reserves would cover the cost.
Mayor Kathi Hemken asked how the city would respond if the city receives too many requests this year. Alger said if that occurs, applicants could be placed on a waiting list for next year, when another $100,000 would be available.
Alger noted that no income restrictions exist for the program, and homeowners will not need to reside at the home for a certain period after the project is complete.
Council members voted unanimously in favor of the program.
