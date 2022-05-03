An agreement with New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt to become the acting city manager gives him a pay increase backdated to April 1 and outlines his responsibilities.
Among the provisions is an arrangement relating to any potential discipline for Hoyt’s wife, who is a city employee, when he becomes acting city manager effective June 2. The council signed off on the agreement April 25.
The agreement states that Hoyt’s salary will increase to the equivalent of $148,000 retroactive to April 1 and continuing through June 1 due to the additional time required for him to learn the responsibilities of the city manager position.
When he becomes acting city manager for a six-month period beginning June 2, the salary will increase to the equivalent of nearly $157,000.
If Hoyt returns to his position as the city’s police director if the council does not appoint him as the permanent city manager or he declines to take the permanent position, Hoyt’s salary would be readjusted to the amount it would have been if he had remained the police chief.
A provision of the agreement also calls for Hoyt to recuse himself in any disciplinary matters that may arise regarding his wife, Carissa Hoyt, who is an employee in the city’s public works department.
“The city manager for the City of Crystal would be called on in such an event to handle any review and decision relating thereto,” the agreement says.
New Hope city staff confirmed with the Crystal city manager that they would handle any disciplinary issue relating to Carissa Hoyt, according to a city staff report. The arrangement came at the suggestion of the council during a review at an April 18 work session.
The agreement states that Hoyt will continue to participate in the police and fire pension plan while serving as director or police and acting city manager simultaneously during the six-month period. He will continue to have the same medical, dental and disability insurance benefits as other nonunion employees in the city and the same life insurance benefit as department directors receive. His personal leave and holiday schedule will remain the same except that he will be able to carry over more than 400 hours of paid-time off into 2023.
The agreement says the City Council will provide an informal performance review of Hoyt’s time as director of police and acting city manager during the Aug. 15 council work session. Hoyt agreed “to be open to have an ongoing dialogue with the City Council” during his term as acting city manager.
The agreement says Hoyt will serve on the West Metro Fire-Rescue District Board of Directors, the North Metro Mayors Association, the Hennepin Recycling Group and the New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley Joint Water Commission during the period. He may appoint individuals to other groups or choose to serve on other boards, committees and commissions himself.
The council decided to have the city’s communications coordinator serve on the Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission instead of the city manager since other cities have appointed communications coordinators to the commission, according to current New Hope City Manager Kirk McDonald, who is retiring June 1. Councilmember Andy Hoffe is also on the commission.
The council approved the agreement unanimously.
ATV ordinance
Separately, the council approved an ordinance change restricting all-terrain and utility task vehicles in the city.
The city occasionally received inquiries about the use of ATVs in New Hope, McDonald said.
“This ordinance amendment is intended to clarify that ATVs are not allowed to be driven on public roads unless the vehicles are licensed by the state to do so,” McDonald explained.
The change also prohibits the vehicles from public property, including parks, unless authorized by the city’s director of parks and recreation. ATVs have been used in parks for work on trails and city events, like a safety camp, McDonald noted.
The ordinance change prohibits the use of ATVs on private property without the permission of the property’s owner. Additionally, the ordinance includes provisions relating to the hours of operation, speed, noise, carelessness and safety equipment, McDonald said.
The ordinance already set similar limits for snowmobiles, go-karts and minibikes, including a limit of 25 mph or a speed “greater than reasonable or proper under all surrounding circumstances” as well as prohibitions on driving under the influence, without lighted headlight and taillights, in a careless, reckless or negligent manner or in a way that damages tree plantings. Riding such vehicles is prohibited one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise. The ordinance calls for the vehicles to include mufflers and brakes in working condition.
The council approved the ordinance change unanimously.
