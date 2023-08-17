Becca Hotchkiss is a licensed independent clinical social worker at the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis. She works with a variety of patients and most recently began the SPACE program, which allows her to work with parents of children who have anxiety disorders.
The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis is at 5905 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley. They share their building with PRISM.
Submitted photo
Becca Hotchkiss is a licensed independent clinical social worker at the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis. She works with a variety of patients and most recently began the SPACE program, which allows her to work with parents of children who have anxiety disorders.
One child experiences separation anxiety and does not want to sleep alone. Eventually, this leads to sleeping in the parents’ room every night. An older child has intrusive thoughts about knives, leading parents to cut food up for their child. Another child has anxiety about going to school, so parents let them stay home sometimes. While every human being has different needs, sometimes parents end up in situations where they are accommodating children to the point where it prevents the child from growing and living their best life.
Fortunately, some therapy programs can help. Cognitive behavioral therapy is a popular child-focused method of working with kids to decrease their anxiety and better help them function in society. But this form of therapy is not the only method of helping children develop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.