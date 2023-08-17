One child experiences separation anxiety and does not want to sleep alone. Eventually, this leads to sleeping in the parents’ room every night. An older child has intrusive thoughts about knives, leading parents to cut food up for their child. Another child has anxiety about going to school, so parents let them stay home sometimes. While every human being has different needs, sometimes parents end up in situations where they are accommodating children to the point where it prevents the child from growing and living their best life.

Fortunately, some therapy programs can help. Cognitive behavioral therapy is a popular child-focused method of working with kids to decrease their anxiety and better help them function in society. But this form of therapy is not the only method of helping children develop.

  

