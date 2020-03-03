The Armstrong Cooper Youth Hockey Association is collecting donations for My Very Own Bed, a nonprofit providing beds and linens to children ages 2 through 17. Those that benefit from the program are from families who recently moved into stable housing in the Twin Cities.
A donation box accepting new twin-sized sheets, mattress pads, blankets, comforters, pillows and stuffed animals will be at the New Hope Ice Arena, 4949 Louisiana Ave. N., New Hope, until March 8.
The drive is part of the Bantam teams’ end-of-season service project. The players have also made several tie blankets to donate to the cause.
Themed donations, like superhero, princess, and other character sets, are popular items. More information is available at myveryownbed.org.
