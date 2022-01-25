What they are, how to attend and what each party is looking to discuss
The 2022 precinct caucuses are coming up at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 for all local political parties.
Citizens looking for their 2022 caucus location can go to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, https://caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ and type in an address to view all party locations.
On Jan. 12, the State Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Executive Committee passed rules to allow for a contactless caucus. Each district will choose whether or not to participate in the contactless caucus at its discretion.
The Republican Party will be hosting its caucus in person.
What are precinct caucuses?
Precinct caucuses are meetings held by the Minnesota political parties. While not all states participate in precinct caucuses, Minnesota does.
Held every two years, the precinct caucuses mark the start of a series of meetings where each party can do several things, including endorsing candidates, choosing delegates and setting goals and values called party platforms.
At caucuses, the three main activities are generally: choosing volunteers to organize political activities in the precinct or state senate or house district; discussing issues and ideas, also called resolutions, for the party to support that will eventually become the party platform; and choosing delegates who will endorse candidates at future party conventions.
Each party tends to run their caucus differently and it’s important to check with local parties if there are any questions.
The major parties in Minnesota are the DFL, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, Legal Marijuana Now Party and Republican Party. The minor parties include the Green Party of MN, Independence Party of MN and Libertarian Party of MN.
Anyone who is 18 years old by Election Day in 2022 is eligible to participate in any of the political caucuses. Citizens must live in the precinct to attend.
The DFL
The Sun Sailor spoke with Senate District 48 DFL Chair Rod Fisher from Eden Prairie to talk about the upcoming precinct caucuses and the issues and policies that are important for the party this year.
Fisher has been the chair since last March and became involved in local politics a few years ago.
Because the DFL decided to offer a contactless caucus, he said the caucus will be run differently than how it usually goes for District 48.
“All of that would have happened except for COVID and we said, ‘that’s just too much to expect’... We changed so that all of that can be done online,” he said.
Forms will be available online to submit, including citizens interested in leading precincts, being delegates or suggesting resolutions. Random drawings will be held to determine those positions. Forms can be accessed on DFL.48.org and the process will close on Feb. 1.
“We hope the numbers go up because it’s much easier than going out on a cold February night, but it obviously lacks the component of ‘here we are’, everybody in the room feeling the energy of camaraderie and talking about these and even doing a little arguing about them,” Fisher said.
For citizens who won’t know the caucus will be run online, he said someone will still be at Eden Prairie High School to hand out forms.
“We will be ready for anybody we missed,” he said.
According to Fisher, the DFL is interested in discussing many things, including clean water, COVID-19 preparedness, infrastructure, school funding and housing.
“These are the parts of government that we all take advantage of. Let’s support them,” he said.
He said there was going to be a lot of debate about public safety statewide and while it’s untrue that Democrats want to defund everything, they want to remind people that they do care about public safety.
Fisher said the foundation of the party system is the grassroots and the grassroots are the caucuses.
“We are the grassroots right here. Ten people in a classroom, 100 people that help run a local party,” he said. “We help create the soul and the foundation of what the Democratic Party will be in Minnesota and on up to national level. And if we don’t participate, if we don’t participate locally, then what the party becomes is up to somebody else.”
The Republican Party
The Sun Sailor spoke with Senate District 48 Republican Party Chair Bill Hoag from Eden Prairie to talk about the upcoming precinct caucuses and the issues and policies that are important for the party this year.
Hoag is a recently elected chair who wasn’t heavily involved in politics the majority of his life.
“Never really had any aspiration to be involved in politics, but I just think that the last few years have been, it just has inspired me. You can’t complain about things and then blame somebody else when you could have gotten involved,” he said.
The best way for people to get involved in the caucus is to come to the event, he said. This year, the Republican Party has an app for participants to type in their name and address, and then they’ll be guided to their correct precinct room to caucus with their neighbors.
“I think conservatives and the GOP are focusing in on some of the things that everybody’s pretty aware of (such as) keeping our schools open, our businesses open and helping people to get through this pandemic. I think there’s a pretty obvious difference in philosophy between the two parties right now,” he said.
Hoag added that everyone seems to be getting different information every day about whether schools being open are safe or not. He drew a comparison to South Dakota and said that while he acknowledges they were rural, the schools have remained open and seem to be doing as well as Minnesota is statistically.
“I think those are really important for the citizens both from a safety perspective and our kid’s education is really really important to everyone, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, it’s an important issue,” he said.
Republicans are fighting for school districts to be able to make their own choices based on what’s best for them, Hoag said.
He also mentioned the possibility of a tax surplus in Minnesota and how Republicans are interested in seeing that money go back to the taxpayers.
Hoag recommends that citizens get more involved in local politics and that caucuses are the first step in doing that.
“I think it’s important for both parties to get the citizens involved. We’re a representative government and if the citizens don’t speak up and show up, then you don’t necessarily get represented,” he said.
League of Women Voters
The Sun Sailor spoke with Patsy Green, the acting president for the League of Women Voters chapter that covers Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale about the caucuses and what issues the non-partisan group are looking to see discussed.
She said voting rights was one issue and that the league posted a document full of suggested template resolutions on their website for members to take to caucuses if they wanted to. Some of those suggestions include disclosure of electioneering communications, early voting, automatic voter registration, copper/nickel sulfide mining, health care and firearm background checks.
League of Women Voters for Green’s chapter and the Golden Valley chapter also issued a press release earlier this month to educate voters on how to get involved in caucuses, what caucuses are and who’s eligible.
“While League of Women Voters is well known for assisting people to register to vote and conducting candidate forums at local levels, voter education is another important League mission,” the press release opened with.
Green also spoke about why caucuses are so important.
“In Minnesota, it’s the grassroots of how issues get moved along and most importantly, how candidates get on the ballot. It’s the start of who’s going to be on your ballot and I just think it’s important that people understand that if they’re not happy with who’s on their ballots,” she said.
Major-party precinct caucus locations
District 33:
DFL —
Minnetonka West Middle School
6421 Hazeltine Blvd
Excelsior MN 55331
This local party unit has opted into having a contactless caucus, to learn how to participate please go to dfl.org/caucus.
Republican Party —
Minnetonka High School
18301 Hwy 7 w
Minnetonka MN 55345
District 44:
DFL —
Hopkins High School W 109
2400 Lindbergh Drive
Minnetonka MN 55305
This local party unit has opted into having a contactless caucus, to learn how to participate please go to dfl.org/caucus.
Republican Party —
Wayzata Central Middle School-Plymouth
305 Vicksburg Ln N
Plymouth MN 55447
District 45:
DFL —
Robbinsdale Cooper High School
8230 47th Ave N
New Hope MN 55428
This local party unit has opted into having a contactless caucus, to learn how to participate please go to dfl.org/caucus.
Republican Party —
Sandburg Middle School
2400 Sandburg Lane
Golden Valley MN 55427
District 46:
DFL —
St Louis Park Middle School
2025 Texas Ave S
St Louis Park MN 55426
This local party unit has opted into having a contactless caucus, to learn how to participate please go to dfl.org/caucus.
Republican Party —
Park Harbor Church
1615 Texas Ave S
St Louis Park MN 55426
District 48:
DFL —
Eden Prairie High School, East Entry
17185 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie MN 55346
This local party unit has opted into having a contactless caucus, to learn how to participate please go to dfl.org/caucus.
Republican Party —
Eden Prairie High School
17185 ValleyView Rd
Eden Prairie MN 55346
