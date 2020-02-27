Two local writers have been selected as finalists for the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards. Every year, 36 writers are recognized as nominees for nine awards. The awards culminate in a spring ceremony where winners are announced.
This year, Golden Valley resident and former ER doctor Rebecca Ansari is a finalist for the Middle Grade Literature category with “The Missing Piece of Charlie O’Reilly,” published by Walden Pond Press/Harper Collins.
Recent New Hope resident and professor Karen Babine is a finalist for the Memoir and Creative Nonfiction category for “All the Wild Hungers,” published by Minnesota-based Milkweed Editions.
They will learn how they fared in their respective categories late-April at the Ordway Center.
Ansari, a resident of 16 years, frequented several local coffeehouses and cafes to do her writing until her career change warranted a more dedicated writing space in her home. Babine taught for several years at North Hennepin Community College, before moving to Chattanooga last spring to teach at the University of Tennessee.
Both writers talked with the Sun Post about their books, writing and their feelings on being nominated for a Minnesota Book Award.
Is this your first publication?
RA: “The Missing Piece of Charlie O’Reilly” is my first publication. The path to publishing fiction is a very long and lonely road, because you have to have the entire book polished to the best spit-shine you can before anyone in the industry even looks at it. You have to write, edit, write again, edit again, find readers, edit again, go to writing classes and conferences, edit again, find re-readers, edit again, etc… before you take that first step onto the publishing path.
I spent three years crafting this story not knowing if it would ever live anywhere other than my hard drive. Then it was almost three more years before I held the finished version in my hands, which is a pretty normal schedule.
KB: I published my first book, “Water and What We Know: Following the Roots of a Northern Life,” in 2015 and I was honored that it received the Minnesota Book Award for Creative Nonfiction/Memoir in 2016.
As “Water” was coming out, my mom was diagnosed with a really rare cancer, one that only shows up in kids under the age of 10, and I started cooking for her, trying to make her anything she would eat during chemo. I became really irritated by the food metaphors her doctors were using for cancer—the cabbage-sized tumor, the chemotherapy infusions, the drug cocktails. So I started writing from that point of friction. My mom got to see the galleys, but she passed away before it was published.
Tell me about your nominated book. What is it about? What were you thinking about as it was being written?
KB: “All the Wild Hungers” was a giant risk for me. I don’t like writing personal things and I really consider myself a place/travel/nature writer. I wrote it at my parents’ kitchen table by hand in the dark of morning before sunrise, three pages at a time, usually fueled by whatever I’d tried to cook for my parents the night before. It was an odd experience to be writing it in real time.
The book came together because of a confluence of some odd things: my mom’s uterine tumor was cabbage-sized and one of the first things her doctor asked her was if she “felt pregnant.” At the same time, my middle sister announced she and my brother-in-law were expecting their third child, so there was a juxtaposition of pregnancy and women’s bodies.
My 3-year-old nephew faced a lot of challenges, some of which were food-related, as he was allergic to dairy, eggs and peanuts. My sisters and I are vegetarian, my parents, brother-in-law and the kids aren’t. And yet, food is how we love each other. From that base, I started working toward all the other influences: what it means to love food in a cold climate, the Swedish food history that my mom’s family passed down to us, how to balance privilege and ethics when it comes to food.
But really, food is just fun.
RA: “The Missing Piece of Charlie O’Reilly” is about a boy whose little brother has been missing for a year, but no one other than Charlie notices he is gone. No one other than Charlie’s best friend, Ana, even believes him (though she doesn’t remember the brother either). Together, they have to solve the mystery of what happened. It is a story about family, loyalty, mistakes and forgiveness.
I started the story entirely with a plot: a kid is missing and only the kids know. It was only as I figured out who my characters were and the answer to the mystery I had written myself into that I discovered what the book was really about.
There is a “plot” and then there is “theme.” I start with one and then have to do some serious navel gazing to figure out the other.
What is one cliché in your genre that you try to avoid?
KB: I think one of the biggest clichés about nonfiction is that it’s boring or a textbook, when creative nonfiction is one of the most nimble and human genres there is. Everything around us is something to write about, to write from, and we’re only limited by our imaginations and where those thoughts take us. The world is so connected, ideas and people and weird juxtapositions and surprising connections. I like history, I like geology and geography, and science, and all those things—but my brain will always take them towards a question of what it means to be human in those contexts.
RA: I really dislike clichés around gender roles. I write characters, both boy and girl, who at times are strong and at others vulnerable; who worry about friendships, how they are perceived by their peers, their parents and siblings; who cry and want hugs and reassurances as well as good-hearted ribbing and joking; who are flawed, just like real people. If all of my characters don’t display a full spectrum of fundamentally human emotions–countering endless societal signaling that some are ‘masculine’ and others ‘feminine’ – then I am part of the problem. Kids need to see themselves in books, sometimes simply to have the permission to be their genuine selves.
What does being named a finalist for the Minnesota Book Awards mean to you?
RA: Being a finalist for the Minnesota Book Awards means the world to me. Minnesota is such a phenomenal state for creatives of all stripes and I feel incredibly lucky to be in an environment that is so vital and nurturing to authors, specifically. I will feel like I’m going to the Oscars on the night of the awards!
KB: I’ve known about the Minnesota Book Award since I was a sophomore in college, reading Paul Gruchow’s “Boundary Waters” in a Minnesota Writers class. It still remains the most pivotal moment in my writing life. His book was a moment where I understood, for the first time, that I didn’t have to set my writing elsewhere. I could write about Minnesota, I could write about rural Minnesota, it could be published—and he had just won the MNBA for it.
To be nominated twice—I don’t have words. I’m so thrilled. My whole family was able to come to the ceremony in 2016 and we were able to push back my mom’s chemo a week so she could be there. It’s still one of the best memories I have of my mom, dressed in burgundy, not a hair on her head, that brilliant smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.