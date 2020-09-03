To the Editor:

Recently, I received a campaign mailing that indicated that Kathi Hemken, the mayor of New Hope, was fiscally responsible. Considering the $30 million spent over the last few years, I e-mailed the mayor asking for examples on what she has done regarding fiscal responsibility. I asked for her to respond in writing to my e-mail request. Her response was she had multiple examples and wanted me to call and discuss. I responded back to her that a few examples in an email would work just fine. Her response was: “You have my number.”

I have continued to request these examples from her with no response. Apparently, she has nothing to report regarding being fiscally responsible. How is it that an elected official forgets who elected them and is accountable to no one? If the mayor claims to be fiscally responsible, PROVE IT. If we allow this mayor to be re-elected, get your wallets out.

Jeff Johnson

New Hope

