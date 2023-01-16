The operator of two group homes whose rental licenses the New Hope City Council voted to revoke has sued the city.
The council made unanimous decisions last year to revoke the rental permits for Berkeley Heights Homes LLC for two homes in the city. The first, which the council acted on last summer, involved a house at 3957 Wisconsin Ave. N. that had been the subject of public complaints from neighbors for about a year. The revocation came after neighbors called for action at an open forum last June.
The council revoked the second permit at a home at 3840 Boone Ave. that Berkeley Heights Homes operated last October.
A city ordinance adopted in 2006 states that the city has the ability to take action against a rental property owner after three incidents of disorderly behavior within a 12-month period. In the case of the home on Wisconsin Avenue, the city cited incidents that included a death that police indicated they believed occurred due to a drug overdose, an incident involving a tenant yelling inside the house, and a harassment complaint against a tenant.
The three incidents the city relating to the home on Boone Avenue involved two citations for loud music, in April and June, and a disorderly behavior slip issued in September. In the fall incident, a resident reportedly picked up a fire poker when police responded to a residential fire, prompting the officer to unholster his firearm and order the resident to drop the poker.
The lawsuit filed Jan. 11 on behalf of Berkeley Heights Homes and other operators of the group homes accuses the city of New Hope of “pretextual disability discrimination” that the complaint alleges violates the Minnesota Human Rights Act and culminated “in the wrongful revocation of two rental permits.” Defendants named in the lawsuit include Tim Hoyt, the city’s acting city manager and police chief, and Eric Hanson, a building official for New Hope who signed written notices about the permit revocations.
Residents of the Wisconsin Avenue home have already been displaced. However, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Matt Kezhaya, said the city and other parties had agreed that the residents of the Boone Avenue facility could remain at the property for the time being.
“We are pleased that the City agreed to, at least temporarily, not drive society’s most vulnerable residents into homelessness,” Kezhaya said in a statement.
New Hope Communications Coordinator Beth Kramer confirmed the city and plaintiffs entered into a stipulation on the matter. She said the agreement is pending a ruling by the court on the plantiffs’ request for a temporary injunction. A hearing on that request is set March 2.
Kezhaya said plaintiffs still need to convince the city that the rental permit decisions amounted to disability discrimination.
To support his argument, Kezhaya pointed to comments from Council Member Jonathan London ahead of the vote on the Boone Avenue facility about the number of group homes in the city.
In particular, Kezhaya pointed to London’s remark, “Sixty-five group homes in a 5-square-mile area is too much.”
The lawsuit includes the quote as well as London’s statement that some residents do not belong in a residential setting.
“I do have an issue with what the state Legislature is allowing to occur,” London said at the time.
During the meeting, he said, “There was a time when some people, they were put in nonresidential settings.”
He argued that some of the clients housed in residential settings should be in hospital-like settings instead “where they could be better taken care of.”
London said of the Legislature, “They need to realize that not everyone can live next door in a residential setting.”
Ahead of his vote, London said, “The state is failing these people, and there needs to be a better job done.”
At a Jan. 12 council work session on a separate topic, London said he did not have any comment in response to criticism about his comments.
The city decisions barred Berkeley Heights Homes or affiliates from seeking a new rental license in New Hope for three years.
The lawsuit alludes to the ban multiple times and quotes state law that says, “It is the policy of this state that persons with disabilities should not be excluded by municipal zoning ordinances or other land use regulations from the benefits of normal residential surroundings.”
The lawsuit accuses the city of acting “with intent to exile the Homes’ disabled residents” and says citizens of the city “sought to exile the Homes’ politically undesirable residents from the City of New Hope.”
At the Wisconsin Avenue site, the lawsuit says, “The nature of the ‘disorderly conduct’ alleged was an unavoidable product of the disabilities suffered by the Homes’ residents.”
It says the city deprived Berkeley Heights Homes of its rental permit for the Wisconsin Avenue site seven days after the state issued a license renewal for operations at the facility.
“The City entered this punitive sanction without a jury trial, without the presumption of innocence, and without making its findings beyond a reasonable doubt,” the lawsuit says.
It adds that a city directive giving the operator 60 days to remove residents “was impossible to meet” while still meeting state rules about displacing residents. As a result of Berkeley Heights Homes complying with the city order to vacate, the state health commissioner fined the company, the lawsuit states.
“Because Berkeley Heights Homes complied with the wrongful order to vacate, Berkeley Heights Homes suffered lost rental income, a lost stream of profits, and reputational losses with the office of the commissioner,” the lawsuit says.
The company sold the property below its market value, according to the document.
“Because of the wrongful order to vacate, the vulnerable residents were deprived of their right to live in a normal residential setting,” it says.
The Boone Avenue disorderly conduct alleged had been “an unavoidable product of Schizophrenia (which afflicted the subject resident),” the lawsuit says. The operator had removed the resident in question by the time of the city hearing for that home.
The state issued a new license to continue operating the Boone Avenue facility despite the city’s directive, the lawsuit states.
“The State’s license supersedes the City’s directive,” it asserts.
It later adds, “The order to vacate wrongfully interferes with the State’s licensing and regulation regime.”
The case asserts the city ordinance is unconstitutional and violates the state’s equal protection guarantees. It argues the ordinance “apparently is only being used to exile a historically oppressed minority group.”
Referring to the hearings before the council votes, the lawsuit states, “During the City’s sham political trials, and in subsequent statements, City officials have defended the decision to make its most vulnerable residents homeless with a patronizing claim that the decision was made because the ‘residents in the property have to be safe.’”
The complaint also claims that the city ordinance is criminal in nature since it refers to criminal statutes, and thus enforcement actions violate due process rights.
Among other claims, the lawsuit argues that New Hope in effect condemned the properties by revoking their rental permits but did not provide just compensation.
Reactions
A series of KSTP television reports on the license revocations beginning in late December prompted strong criticism.
Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) told the news station the state should approve legislation that would prevent cities from revoking rental permits for state-regulated facilities.
Hoffman said such actions could increase the homeless population while Abeler told KSTP, “No city should be allowed to deny state licensed services to persons with disabilities and special needs through a loophole.”
Sun Newspapers calls and emails to Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) and Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) about potential legislation were not returned by press time.
Four nonprofit organizations sent a letter to New Hope city leaders objecting to the revocations.
Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI-Minnesota, told KSTP, “We were concerned that New Hope wasn’t looking at the larger picture, that people with mental illnesses, including people with serious mental illnesses, need to live in the community.”
She said 911 calls “shouldn’t be used as a weapon” to ensure that group home operators and others are not afraid to call for help when necessary.
Some viewers of the KSTP stories had harsh comments for the council. Two council members reported that they received strongly worded communications wishing them ill health or unhappy holidays.
Kramer, the city’s communications coordinator, discouraged council members from responding to the criticism during a Jan. 3 special council meeting. She said most people contacting the city “are venting” and don’t have specific questions.
Council Member John Elder at the time suggested the criticism would die down.
“People get all whipped up and pissed off and then two days later, there’s another crisis somewhere else, and people get all whipped up and pissed off,” he said.
Elder previously worked as a public information officer for the Minneapolis Police Department and added, “We saw it in Minneapolis all the time.”
Councilmember Michael Isenberg remarked, “Can we get someone designated to give us hugs when people send things that are really mean and hurtful? I have literally never had somebody tell me I don’t deserve a happy holiday before – from a church.”
Forum comment
Robbinsdale resident Claudia Fuglie voiced objections relating to the group home decisions during a New Hope City Council open forum Jan. 9. Fuglie, who uses a wheelchair, said people with disabilities have worked hard for equal rights and quality of life.
Of people with disabilities, Fuglie said, “They’re human beings, and they have feelings and they have a name. They should not be put in institutions, away from society where they’re not seen or heard from anybody.”
Referring to the closure of the two group homes, she said, “Everybody has a right to live where they need and want to live.”
Fuglie asked council members to imagine if they had an accident and were sent to an institution.
“This is not the way our society should be,” she said. “Our society is here to respect everybody, regardless of who we are.”
She reiterated, “Even though I use a wheelchair to get around, I’m like anybody else. So is everybody else who is different in some way. We’re all human beings and we all need to work together, regardless who we are.”
Council statement
After Fuglie’s comments, Mayor Kathi Hemken read a statement saying, “The city of New Hope recognizes the importance the more than 60 group homes within our city have in providing safe and accessible housing for individuals with disabilities. We stand firmly against discrimination of any kind and recognize the value of all community members.”
She said the city had made several attempts to work with the owner of the two group homes whose rental permit the city revoked. She said the property owner had the opportunity to present a defense during public hearings.
“After reviewing the facts of the situation presented at the hearings, including frequent harassment of neighbors, significant threats of violence, ongoing police calls to the residences and the death of a tenant, it was the unanimous decision of the City Council to revoke the rental registration for both properties in the best interests and safety of both the tenants and the neighboring property owners,” Hemken said.
The mayor added that the city code states the owner is responsible for ensuring tenants do not engage in disorderly behavior. The purpose of the ordinance is to ensure that rental housing is decent, safe, sanitary and operated in a way that it does not become a nuisance to the neighborhood or foster blight, deterioration or a disincentive to reinvest in the city, according to the statement she read.
The statement concluded, “We are committed to prioritizing the utmost safety and well-being of all of our residents and the community.”
