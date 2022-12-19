In an effort to increase diversity on city boards and commissions, Golden Valley implemented term limits for appointed members.
The council had voted to make increasing diverse participation on the panels its top community affairs priority, according to a city report. The council also asked staff to revamp the city’s recruitment process and create a plan for term limits.
The city report says, “The term limits, as proposed by City Council, provide a structure and system that supports giving more community members opportunities to serve in appointed positions.”
Having staggered terms and implementing the term limits “creates a balance between continuity and turnover,” says the city report.
It adds, “Term limits also allow for rotation of voices, provide opportunity for new and different community members to participate, allow the City to more easily adjust its membership to reflect the community’s changing needs and demographics, and enlarge the circle of committed supporters as members rotate off.”
The report quotes a publication called “Board Diversity by Term Limits?” by the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance that asserts, “Diversity fosters decision-making which involves more careful analysis. Groups without diversity consistently make weaker decisions than those made by groups with experiential diversity.”
The revised ordinance the Golden Valley City Council finalized Dec. 6 generally limits board members and commissioners to two consecutive terms, although partial terms would not count toward the limit. The measure states that former board members and commissioners may be reappointed for additional terms as long as they have not been on a board or commission within a year of an appointment.
Commissioners already appointed before the changes go into effect “may complete their current term and shall be eligible for appointment to one additional term,” the text of the revised ordinance states.
The measure also clarifies that young individuals must be between the ages of 14 and 21 years old.
Members of the Planning Commission could serve longer periods. The revised ordinance calls for five-year staggered terms for the Planning Commission, with commissioners limited to three consecutive terms.
The council also approved and ordinance change for the Board of Zoning Appeals that says that four at-large members will serve three-year staggered terms – up from one-year terms; a youth member will serve a one-year term; and a Planning Commission member will rotate, with any voting member of the Planning Commission eligible to serve as an alternate to fill in absences on the board.
Members will only be able to serve two consecutive terms, like most of the other groups.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist spoke in support of increasing the length of terms for the appeals board to three years for at-large members, aligning the term length with most other city boards and commissions.
“The Board of Zoning Appeals makes a lot of harsh judgment calls, and building up some experience and then building relationships with the rotating planning commissioners is really going to be beneficial to doing good work for the city and for our residents,” Rosenquist said.
More broadly, she said she appreciated that the city is taking a fresh look at its boards and commissions through a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion lens and ensuring they are “working as effectively as possible for our residents.”
Reiterating the council’s goal of increasing diversity, Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson said, “It’s really nice to see us make progress on this.”
She noted the council received feedback from some affected individuals.
“I don’t think we necessarily expected or anticipated some of our commissioners having their own feelings about term limits and having input, but I really like where we’ve ended with this, where we’re going to be able to have continuity for (the Board of Zoning Appeals) and the Planning Commission, but also we’re going to be able to meet our goals.”
La Mere-Anderson added, “I think it’s a really good outcome all the way around.”
Councilmember Maurice Harris agreed, saying, “We want to make sure this is a very inclusive process to find and strike the right balance” to ensure the council listens to the needs of commissioners while ensuring they are run effectively and efficiently.
Rebranded commission
In addition to the changes relating to terms, the City Council voted to rebrand the Human Services Commission as the Community Services Commission. The move will reduce the number of members and meetings each year. The city will also aim to create a more efficient operation model to make it more appealing to future applicants, according to a city report. The city plans to continue to fund family service organizations. City staff would take over organizing community fundraising events.
La Mere-Anderson said, “I think this is an important step forward as we sort of reimagine how the Community Services Commission can best serve Golden Valley. We’re really looking at how we can leverage the strengths of both staff and volunteers to meet community needs. I think this sort of reimagined commission allows us to do that by letting staff do what they do best, let our volunteers do what they do best and really continue to do the things that are important to the community, which are to hold great events, bring people together and raise money for the community that really serves those in need.”
