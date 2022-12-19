In an effort to increase diversity on city boards and commissions, Golden Valley implemented term limits for appointed members.

The council had voted to make increasing diverse participation on the panels its top community affairs priority, according to a city report. The council also asked staff to revamp the city’s recruitment process and create a plan for term limits.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments