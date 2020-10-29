New Hope city officials announced Oct. 29 that longtime officer Tim Hoyt been appointed as the city’s next police chief, succeeding Chief Tim Fournier, contingent upon a successful background check. He will begin work Nov. 9.
The decision was made after an internal hiring process. When the offer was extended, Hoyt expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.
“It is an honor to have city leaders place their trust in me to lead this department into the future,” he said. “I look forward to engaging and serving the citizens of New Hope.”
Hoyt brings 25 years of experience to the position. He began working as an officer in New Hope in 2006 and was promoted to sergeant in 2011. In addition to his duties as sergeant, Hoyt has overseen the department’s field training program since 2012 and the K-9 program since 2014.
Hoyt has previously served with the Eau Claire, Augusta and Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police departments, holding the ranks of reserve deputy, patrol officer, SWAT and detective. He has also worked on the West Metro Drug Task Force investigating controlled substance crimes on the state and federal level.
Hoyt holds an associate degree in law enforcement from Rochester Community College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University. He is a member of the Concordia University St. Paul Alumni Association and National Training Officer Association.
City Manager Kirk McDonald said Hoyt was well-prepared for his promotion.
“[Tim] has some great ideas for community engagement and officer wellness that will strengthen the city and the department,” said McDonald.
Mayor Kathi Hemken added that the city was “confident that Tim’s experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement will immensely benefit the New Hope Police Department and the city of New Hope as a whole.”
“I am so proud of him and look forward to working with him,” she added.
