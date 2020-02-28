UnitedHealthcare and Discovery Education hosted a STEM community event at Eisenhower Elementary School in Hopkins to get students interested in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and math.
Students got a chance to make rockets using empty soda bottles, craft paper airplanes and mix water and soap to make bubbles while learning what makes them work.
“Tonight, we just want kids to be excited about STEM,” said Nicole Lawn, Discovery Education engagement manager.
Getting kids to learn about and enjoy STEM was a sentiment shared by Brett Edelson, UnitedHealthcare CEO of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Edelson said he hopes that kids of all ages learn to love science.
UnitedHealthcare began the partnership at the beginning of the school year and provided a three-year, $450,000 grant to Discovery Education to deliver the Discovery Education Experience, an on-demand, standards-aligned K-12 curriculum. The customizable experience is offered to teachers and schools in 70 schools across the Twin Cities metro area.
Edelson said that one of the interesting aspects of the partnership is that each of the schools implements the program based on what students need.
Corporate partnerships can teach students about future career opportunities.
“One of our main priorities at Discovery Education is to partner with corporations across the nation to allow them to engage schools and talk to kids about different types of STEM-related careers that are available to them,” Lawn said. “STEM is very important in our classrooms today. We don’t know what careers are going to look like in 20 years, but we do know they are going to be STEM-related. Each activity is also tied to a certain type of [STEM] career.”
