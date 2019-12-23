Hopkins school logo

Hopkins school logo

 Submitted

The Hopkins School Board voted unanimously to approve a 10.3% increase to the property tax levy at the regular board meeting on Dec. 17. That increase is $5,425,992 for a total of $58,055,700.

The annual increase to school district taxes for a residential house valued at $250,000 is estimated at $44.03 or a 4.39% increase.

“A big component of the levy is a shared burden between residential tax properties and commercial tax properties,” said Tariro Chapinduka, the district’s director of business services. “So, when you look at the tax base within the Hopkins School District boundaries, there’s a rich commercial property atmosphere. When you average those two, you will come to your 10%, so a portion of the burden is actually taken over by the commercial properties.”

Boardmember Steve Adams spoke to clarify the numbers for residents.

“I just want to reassure some of our taxpaying citizens, who might be watching that their taxes are not going to go up 10% this year, for the school district anyway,” Adams said. “We’re sensitive to their concerns and we understand that many of them are on fixed income. So, we’re cognizant of that.”

According to the board packet, the capital projects levy is increasing by $764,624 as a result of an increase in the net tax capacity. The approved levy referendum will see an increase of $367,986, a result of an increase in student enrollment compared to last year.

The long-term facilities maintenance increased by $1,333,580 due to adjustments to the plan. The community education portion of the levy will see a 2% decrease. The debt service fund levy is increasing by $789,121 or 4.57%.

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor

Load comments