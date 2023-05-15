Hopkins Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer St. Clair has announced her plans to retire at the end of the year.
According to a press release, St. Clair’s achievements on behalf of the Foundation and the community over the last 10 years have included HEF being able to raise and invest more than $1 million into hundreds of grants that have improved educational experiences for thousands of students at Hopkins Public Schools. As the creator of Rock N Royal and Royal Family Fun Day, she has “combine(d) a sense of fun and community with a passion for the purpose: creating opportunity for Hopkins students.” The release said she has also expanded the foundation’s partnership with district leadership.
“Jennifer has served as a pillar for HEF and the community, truly embodying the spirit of the foundation and acting as a positive, welcoming face of the District,” said Hopkins Education Foundation President Bryan Kreske. “We have big shoes to fill, but Jennifer has set us on a great path for success in our next chapter.”
St. Clair and her husband have raised two children, both graduates of the district and prior to serving as executive director, she served as a HEF board member.
HEF has begun the process to find its next executive director. Anyone interested in the position can contact the HEF Office at 952-988-4091 for more information.
