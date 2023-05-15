Hopkins Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer St. Clair has announced her plans to retire at the end of the year.

According to a press release, St. Clair’s achievements on behalf of the Foundation and the community over the last 10 years have included HEF being able to raise and invest more than $1 million into hundreds of grants that have improved educational experiences for thousands of students at Hopkins Public Schools. As the creator of Rock N Royal and Royal Family Fun Day, she has “combine(d) a sense of fun and community with a passion for the purpose: creating opportunity for Hopkins students.” The release said she has also expanded the foundation’s partnership with district leadership.

Tags

Load comments