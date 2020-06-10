The Hopkins High class of 2020 was the first in school history to receive their diplomas in a drive-through format and have a virtual commencement.
From noon to 3 p.m. June 4, students and their families packed into decorated cars to enter the Hopkins High School parking lot.
Students were greeted by Principal Doug Bullinger, who handed out diplomas through rolled-down car windows. Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed and staff members waved to students and congratulated them.
Cars lined up behind buses for parades to the elementary schools where the graduates started their education. Along the way, staff members waved, cheered and held signs of congratulations to the students.
It was exciting to reaffirm the student’s years at Hopkins, said Melody Santelmann, a kindergarten paraprofessional at Alice Smith Elementary School. Those in attendance could hear some of the excited screams of students who recognized their elementary school teachers, she added.
The district leaders talk about radical change. That includes shifting systems and vision for what a classroom or a graduation ceremony look like, said Fartun Ahmed, a school board member.
“We might have been a little forced to do it sooner than later,” she said, adding that these are conversations they have every day so she thinks the district is in a good position to take the challenge.
Commencement
The ceremony began at 7 p.m. It was aired on a local radio station and streamed live on YouTube. A chat was available on the screen so viewers could congratulate the graduates.
Before the celebration started, Mhiripiri-Reed held a moment of silence to honor George Floyd.
Photos of students wearing their cap and gown were shown. Some students were accompanied by family, friends or a pet.
School board members, staff and alumni, including local musician Lazerbeak, said a few words to the graduates.
Student emcees Fa’Shay Ingram and Joe Ramlet read the names of the 36 countries where the graduates claim their cultural identities.
Speakers
“The class of 2020 has undoubtedly always lived with mayhem,” said Alyssa Starr, the first student speaker.
Students were brought into the world amid the shock of Sept. 11, 2001, and watched the adults around them struggle during the recession in 2008.
“Maybe it seems fitting that we’re graduating amidst a global pandemic,” she said.
“It is our responsibility to keep pushing for change,” Starr said. Students don’t know what future challenges they will experience but they’ve learned to be prepared for anything.
Students unknowingly walked out of their last high school class. “A day most of us wished for before it became our reality,” she said. There was no prom, spring sports or decision day pictures in the mall. Many students, including herself, celebrated turning 18 stuck in their homes with their parents, she said. But, the pandemic had greater consequences for many families than missing out on a few experiences.
“The class of 2020 does not tremble and hide in the face of adversity,” Starr said.
The class welcomes challenges and looks forward to overcoming them, she said. “Keep being trailblazers in the midst of this madness,” she added.
“Tonight, you will finally close that long book that is your high school career,” said Mollie Tankenoff, the second student speaker.
Students didn’t ditch school on senior skip day or have a devious senior prank. Students coped with the fact that no one knew what was going to happen. Being uncertain about this situation made Tankenoff think about how the rest of their lives will go, she said.
Tankenoff said she’s learned to be prepared for anything. Students should soak up every moment in life they can, she said. The difficult times and happy little moments like driving with the windows down, she said.
“The world is going to be a better place because we, the class of 2020 are going to be out there. Advocating, teaching and improving the world,” Tankenoff said.
Despite the challenges facing the class, the students are a positive group, Bullinger said. “They are already taking steps forward to make the world a better place,” he added.
Bullinger referenced the proverb of the Chinese farmer. When the farmer’s horse ran away or his son was injured, others judged the circumstances as either good or terrible luck. The farmer always replied “maybe so, maybe not. We’ll see.”
“Time will tell just how good or bad an event might be,” Bullinger said.
“How we respond to an event is far more important than the event itself,” he said. Seniors can choose to be defined by how challenging the spring of 2020 was or they can learn and demonstrate their resilience.
“When this lifts you’ll still be standing. Ready to go get the life you’ve been dreaming about,” he said.
Mhiripiri-Reed acknowledged that a virtual commencement is not ideal. The look and feel of the ceremony is something that may stay with students forever, she said.
The year has been unforgettable, she said. If not for what students have gone through already, then definitely what they will go through next, she added.
“I’m not going to lie, 2020. We have great expectation of you. You are the best we could hope for,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
