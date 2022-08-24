A dedication ceremony, ribbon-cutting and community painting event was held on Aug. 13 to honor their work.

Thanks to the Hopkins Men’s Shed, Golden Valley’s Medley Park has a new community shed to go with its first community garden opening next spring.

Ribbon-cutting
Hopkins Men’s Shed member Dan Pierce and One Good Deed’s Michelle Christensen participate in the ribbon-cutting of the Golden Valley share shed.
Hopkin's group

The Hopkins Men’s Shed in front of the shed they created for Golden Valley.
Mural
The mural painted by artists Laura Halley Hensley and Sara Strother Michalicek on the side of the Golden Valley share shed.
Chatting
One Good Deed’s Michelle Christensen and Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris chat at the ribbon-cutting event.
painting
The Golden Valley community could get involved in painting the remainder of the shed.
Shep Harris
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris speaks at the ribbon-cutting event for the shed.
Truck
Sasquatch Sandwiches provided lunch for event attendees.

