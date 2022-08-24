A dedication ceremony, ribbon-cutting and community painting event was held on Aug. 13 to honor their work.
Thanks to the Hopkins Men’s Shed, Golden Valley’s Medley Park has a new community shed to go with its first community garden opening next spring.
Among many partners who also donated their time to make the community shed and the Medley Park garden possible, the Hopkins Men’s Shed donated more than 200 hours of their time building the shed from a Home Depot kit and priming the shed for painting. They also helped put together some of the items that would go inside of the shed for the city.
The shed was built with grant money that community service organization One Good Deed received from HR Block and Nextdoor’s “Make Every Block Better” program, which totaled $12,000 to be used for the community’s Medley Park projects.
“We get together to support each other, to come together, to celebrate our lives and the community. We do support the community as much as we can and this is one of our major projects,” said Dan Pierce, a member of the Hopkins Men’s Shed.
The Hopkins Men’s Shed is a community group of nearly 25 retired men that started in 2016 and have since donated more than 2,000 hours of work to the community. They meet every Thursday at the Hopkins Activity Center for presentations, tours or getting together. They are the first Men’s Shed in the continental U.S. with more than 2,000 sheds nationwide and 11 in Minnesota.
“Women when they retire, they come together. Men kind of separate. So this brings men together and that’s the whole purpose of Men’s Shed, to bring retired men together,” he said.
According to Pierce, two big parts of their meetings are to keep them all mentally aware and physically active post-retirement.
“It’s always nice to be recognized, especially as a group. Because we are a group. No one person does everything ... and we are looking for a shed to call our home. Haven’t got it yet. But this is the first shed we’ve built. The next one will be ours.” he said.
Golden Valley resident Michelle Christensen from One Good Deed said the Hopkins Men’s Shed has been very helpful and felt both the shed and the garden would bring people to Medley Park, a location that isn’t highly frequented. The addition of the shed and the community garden are a part of the first step of updating Medley Park, which the Sun Post wrote about last month.
“I will absolutely partner with them whenever I can,” she said, adding that the Hopkins Men Shed is a great group of guys who really want to give back to the community.
Also in attendance at the shed officiation event was Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris, city councilmembers and other city staff.
“We are growing our community one tool shed at a time. I know that’s corny, that’s cheesy, I’m just full of bad dad jokes this morning but the fact is I can’t wait to see, this place is going to be hopping from residents of all different backgrounds,” Harris said, thanking the Hopkin’s Men Shed and the other partners for both the shed and garden.
The shed was built in part thanks to H&R Block, Nextdoor, Be The Machine, Golden Valley Parks & Recreation Department, artists Laura Halley Hensley and Sara Strother Michalicek, Prindle Painting Incorporated, the Golden Valley Garden Club and others. Sasquatch Sandwiches provided lunch for attendees.
