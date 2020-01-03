Honeywell officials have confirmed that the company is in the midst of a layoff of 120 aerospace fabrication workers who work at the former headquarters in Golden Valley.
The affected employees at the Douglas Drive location have known of the layoff since June, and final notices are expected to be given between Feb. 24 and March 9.
Since June, one-quarter of the workers have quit or found other work. Of the remaining 90, 75 are unionized and have some rights to be moved to other Honeywell locations in Minnesota.
Honeywell representative Scott Sayres reaffirmed that the layoff decision wasn’t “new” to employees. The company submitted an announcement Dec. 23 to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Sayres said, because notice must be given to the department at least 60 days before the layoff takes effect.
“We told the employees and union in early June about this transition, and have been working with them since to mitigate the impact,” said Sayres.
In a statement, the company announced that the aerospace division will be moved to Urbana, Ohio.
The former headquarters on Douglas Drive is currently owned by a Honeywell spinoff company, Resideo Technologies, which formed in 2018. Resideo operates the former residential building solutions portion of Honeywell. Four Honeywell divisions, including the aerospace division, operate within the building on lease. The aerospace lease is set to expire in the coming months.
Sayres said there are approximately 560 Honeywell employees working at the facility who will remain unaffected by the layoff. Another several hundred Resideo employees will also be unaffected.
The statement continued: “We realize this change, unfortunately, affects valued employees. We’ve provided employees with extensive notice as this transition will take approximately one year to complete.
“We’re encouraging employees to apply for other Honeywell positions and all eligible affected employees will be offered severance and outplacement assistance. We are also hiring positions at our other Minneapolis sites.”
