The Golden Valley Historical Society will host David Kuball to present “The Dakota War of 1862: A Brief but Monumental Part of Minnesota and U.S. History” 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the historic church on 6371 Golden Valley Road.
Local historian-hobbyist Kuball will share how the arrival of a wave of settlers to Minnesota in the 1850s set the stage for a conflict with Dakota people living in the southern part of the state.
Attendees will learn about the circumstances that led to the war, the multiple battles that took place around the state, and the dramatic, historic consequences that followed.
Kuball has been on the GVHS Board of Directors for five years.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Admission is free. GVHS members and the general public are welcome.
GVHS follows CDC guidance in response to the Delta variant of COVID-19. Face coverings and appropriate physical distancing are required. In the event of cancellation, a notice will be posted at goldenvalleyhistoricalsociety.org.
