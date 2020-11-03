With 100% of the ballots counted, incumbent Kathi Hemken appears to have won the race for New Hope mayor.
As of 9:13 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Hemken with 5,894 votes, and challenger/current Councilmember Jonathan London with 3,832 votes.
Hemken is a retired, 44-year resident of the city, and mayor since 2009. She has a degree in production management from the University of Minnesota, formerly overseeing operations at Honeywell. She is involved in the New Hope Women of Today, League of Women Voters, volunteers for the Robbinsdale School District, and sits on several advisory boards for local businesses and organizations.
London is an investment manager that has served on the council since 2014 and previously served as chairman of the Citizens Advisory Commission. He has served on a variety of boards and committees for not-for-profit organizations. He grew up in New Hope and has lived in the city since 1976.
New Hope City Council
For the New Hope City Council races, incumbent Andy Hoffe and Michael Isenberg appear to have won the two open seats.
As of 9:18 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Hoffe with 4,682 votes, Isenberg with 3,599 votes, Ron Stoffel with 2,832 votes, and Austin Berger with 2,710 votes.
This will be Hoffe's fifth term. He is a 51-year New Hope resident and retired social studies and economics teacher for Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.