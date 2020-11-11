New Hope’s 10-year mayor was approved for another term by voters Nov. 3. Kathi Hemken said she spent her evening, like so many others before it, at City Hall.
“I waited for the returns to come in, called my children, then I went to my brother-in-law’s and had a cup of coffee and we chatted,” said Hemken.
Unofficial results from the Secretary of State declared Hemken the victor against challenger and current Councilmember Jonathan London by 9 p.m. Though unofficial numbers are not expected to be complete until Nov. 10, vote totals on Nov. 6 put Hemken at 5,982 votes or 60% of the vote, and London at 3,891 votes.
London will return to his seat on the council for another two years.
“While we came up short in this campaign, my efforts won’t be ending,” London wrote in a statement. “While some city related items require additional scrutiny and improvement, many things have improved over the last six years due to increased performance metric tracking, implementation of SMART objectives, residential and commercial redevelopment, increased ordinance enforcement, the police annual report, and a 10 year Pavement Management plan.”
London thanked city staff, the city clerk, election officials and poll volunteers, and as his campaign supporters for their efforts, and urged people to “stay informed and stay active.”
Hemken also had gratitude to share with all who took part in the election process. She said she got caught thanking city staff and poll workers a lot, but she was grateful for the work to ensure the process was smooth and without any “shenanigans.”
Running a traditional campaign wasn’t possible for either candidate under pandemic circumstances. Hemken said, as a result, she was a little apprehensive of the outcome because she wasn’t knocking on doors like prior campaigns.
“All you can do is drop literature and put up lawn signs,” she said.
With another election, Hemken said she is ready to activate the council for another four years of work. Her priorities include checking in with local businesses, attracting new businesses to reinvest in vacant commercial or industrial areas and keeping a shrewd eye on spending.
“We bonded pretty heavily for two years in a row, then we promised we won’t bond for a long time, so we won’t,” she said. “There’s a limit to how much people can pay in taxes, so we have no intention to continue levying at that rate.”
Aside from her gratitude, Hemken said she felt a strong sense of pride to be chosen by constituents to lead the city once again.
“I’m really proud to be their mayor. To put their trust in me one more time is a really special thing,” said Hemken. “I feel really good.”
One incumbent, one newcomer to council
The New Hope City Council will also gain a new member, Michael Isenberg. Isenberg will fill the seat of departing Councilmember Cedrick Frazier, who has been elected to serve District 45A in the Minnesota House.
Incumbent Andy Hoffe will retain the other open seat for another four years.
According to unofficial vote totals Nov. 6, Hoffe received 4,736 votes and Isenberg received 3,660 votes. Candidates Ron Stoffel and Austin Berger received 2,883 and 2,770 votes, respectively. Berger announced too late that he had withdrawn from the race, so his name remained on the ballot.
Hoffe is a retired government and economics teacher from the Robbinsdale School District. Isenberg is a purchasing analyst and member of West Metro CERT and the city’s Citizen Advisory Commission.
Hemken said she looked forward to Isenberg joining the council and added that she appreciated his work organizing the Toys for Tots drive with the police department every year.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me in the past few months and also all who voted in this important election,” offered Isenberg in a statement. “I’m very excited to take the next step in serving the city of New Hope and appreciate the opportunity to do it on the next level. I intend to prove that I’m the right person for the job over the next few years and can’t wait to get to work making our community the best it can be.”
