As a snowstorm raged outside New Hope City Hall, a discussion about how to replace City Manager Kirk McDonald turned heated inside.
Councilmember Jonathan London spoke dismissively of other council members who preferred to gauge interest from existing city employees before possibly hiring an outside firm to conduct an external search.
“If you’re clueless enough to not know who’s going to apply or who you think should apply, then we probably should go outside,” said London at the Feb. 22 work session, prompting Mayor Kathi Hemken to object that the council majority who sought to hear from internal candidates initially were not clueless.
“Some are acting like that,” London replied to the mayor.
She asked him if he had seen a letter of interest from any city employees.
“No, but I have my bets,” he said.
After the meeting formally adjourned, an argument ensued between London and Councilmember Michael Isenberg, who told London, “You don’t have to be so (expletive) insulting.”
London replied, “I’m not trying to insult you. I would like you to take it seriously.”
After a quieter period of back-and-forth, Isenberg told London, “Have a little respect.” He later added, “The clueless comment got under my skin.”
London offered his apologies before they departed. He indicated he had concerns that the majority’s decision could potentially lengthen the time to make a decision.
The council majority did direct Director of Human Resources and Administrative Services Rich Johnson to have informal discussions with recruitment firms Baker Tilly and Mercer Group Associates about a potential search process using the firms. Mercer Group Associates offered a proposal of between $17,500 and $21,500 for a search if the City Council while Baker Tilly provided an estimated cost of $24,500. Two other firms, DDA Human Resources Inc. and Gov HR USA, had provided proposals with costs in between the other two offers.
Each firm estimated a search process would take several months. McDonald has announced he will retire June 1.
City staff members had recommended the council either hire a recruitment firm, possibly inviting representatives in for interviews about the process, or appoint an internal employee as an acting city manager for six months on a trial basis.
“The appointment could be made with the understanding that the employee would not lose their current position if they were not eventually selected as the regular city manager,” the city staff report suggests.
London began the debate by saying he strongly favored “going outside,” although he said city staff could still apply.
“I think they have to compare against people with city management experience,” London said. “I think it’s important to actually have someone with city management experience. I’m not interested in having someone that has no city management experience coming into this role.”
He said he did not believe the council needed to interview firms before selecting one, saying that it would slow down the process.
“We’re going slow, and if we’re going to use going slow as a reason to go inside, I think it’s wrong,” London said.
But Council Member Andy Hoffe, who has been on the council since 2005, said, “I couldn’t disagree more.”
He pointed out that he helped select McDonald for the job. McDonald became city manager in 2007 after previously worked as the city’s longtime community development director.
“I think we should stay internally and look at those first, those that want to do it, see what they have to say, before we go and spend a lot of money hiring another company,” Hoffe said.
London pressed Hoffe to explain his position on the cost issue.
Hoffe responded, “Why spend that money when we have good people inside?”
London interrupted, “How are you evaluating the good people inside? How many of them do you deal with on issues around the city?”
Amid crosstalk between the two of them, in which London argued that city staff had not addressed issued he’d raised in the past, Hemken intervened to say, “No arguing.”
She directed London to let Hoffe finish, prompting Hoffe to say that he believed McDonald had been a tremendous selection when hired.
“I was happy about it, and so were the mayor and the other council members at that time,” Hoffe said.
London then said he ran for City Council “because I thought the city was going downhill.”
Speaking directly to Hoffe, he said, “The first probably two terms that you were in office, it was not good.”
Hoffe replied, “No it wasn’t, but it’s gotten much better.”
London said, “Yeah, maybe there’s a reason.”
Returning to the issue at hand, London said, “We’re being penny foolish to sit and worry about $25,000.”
Hemken focused on issues besides cost while advocating for the city to hire internally.
“I think if we go outside, we might lose some of those employees because they want that next step, and that next step won’t be there if we don’t hire from within,” Hemken said.
The city could still hire externally if the acting city manager did not work out, she said. She added that she has spoken with mayors who have been happy with hiring from within.
“The mayors who went outside, I would say about half of them were not happy with what they got,” Hemken said. “The person didn’t fit into their culture.”
Councilmember John Elder said he has been a proponent of hiring from within, but he said, “I struggle with going inside on this one because of the importance of the position and the leadership role.”
But with Hemken, Hoffe and Isenberg favoring an initial internal process, Hemken said, “We always, always go by what the majority rules. I’ve always done that and intend to continue to do that.”
She directed city staff to send out requests for letters of interest, with the council planning to review internal candidates Monday, March 7.
Isenberg suggested the council narrow the list of firms it could consider using, an issue in which the council found more consensus. London said he preferred Baker Tilly or Mercer Group Associates based on their resources and ability to recruit both locally and nationally.
With no opposition to the suggestion, Hemken said, “Let’s start with those two.”
She suggested that the companies provide presentations to the council March 7 as well, at no expense to the city unless the council decides to hire one of them for a search process.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.