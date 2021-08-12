The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota announced that the president and CEO of a Golden Valley company has been elected to the BBB’s Board of Directors.
Ryan Larson, who heads building materials supplier Golden Valley Supply Co at 1000 Zane Avenue North in Golden Valley, will serve on the board through June 30, 2022.
According to the BBB, Golden Valley Supply Co is a family-owned business and leading independent distributor of interior business materials and acoustical solutions. Larson has experience in global asset management and equity trading, with an MBA from DePaul University.
The board of directors is the governing body of the regional BBB. It includes 29 representatives made up of both Accredited Businesses and non-Accredited businesses.
Larson will serve alongside four other new members, and ten members who were re-elected. For more information, visit bbb.org.
