An independent auditor found no discrepancies with the Golden Valley Police Department’s use of body cameras. This report was prepared exclusively for the City of Golden Valley and Golden Valley Police Department by Lynn Lembcke Consulting.
The audit reviewed the policy and use of the cameras, as well as the storage and handling of recorded data since the technology was implemented in spring 2018. The policy requires the department to undergo an audit of this kind every two years.
The report found that body-worn cameras were consistently deployed.
“A review of randomly selected dates from daily shift reports were verified against the Vista Events and Purged Events Reports and confirmed that officers are wearing and activating their BWCs,” the report read. “A comparison of total calls for service and total BWC videos shows BWCs are being consistently be used.”
The report counted 44 cameras for the department’s 34 officers. It also confirmed that data was being adequately deleted per its policy. To date, the report found that no requests had been received to retain the data longer than the set retention period, and no requests for courtroom or public use had been made from data subjects.
Since the body camera policy has been put in place, the report found no instances of an officer discharging a firearm during the course of duty, and no use of force by a police officer that resulted in “substantial bodily harm.”
