The Blaine Police Department and the City Council recognized two residents and nine first responders with a Certificate of Recognition Aug. 17 for their actions in saving the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest while walking near his home.
On the morning of July 17, Blaine resident Paul Delperdang was walking along Jackson Street Northeast, just south of 89th Avenue Northeast, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and fell in the street, Delperdang said when he recounted the story at the Aug. 17 City Council meeting.
Golden Valley resident Martha Barker was driving in the neighborhood to visit family when she saw Delperdang lying in the street. Barker pulled her car over, called 911 and called out for help.
Nearby resident Corrie Schueller, who’s a social worker with Hennepin County and was working from home, heard Barker calling out and ran to assist.
Schueller saw Delperdang was not breathing and had abrasions to his arms, hands and legs from the fall. Schueller quickly administered CPR, a skill she learned when she worked as a lifeguard.
A short time later, Delperdang said, his other “unsung heroes” arrived on the scene, including Blaine Police Officer Trent Bachman; Allina EMTs Nathan Layne, Sarah Jones and Morgan Sendelbach; and Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View firefighters Maddison Zikmund, Matt Grantz, Derek Authier, Matthias Gosch and Kirk Maroushek.
Bachman assisted the emergency medical technicians with administering life-saving measures where they restarted Delperdang’s heart, supported his breathing and stabilized his condition before transporting him to the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
“What impressed me as I researched the events of the day and talked to each of these people is how seamlessly and effectively all these departments worked together to save my life that day,” Delperdang said. “While doing some research this week, I discovered that more people die from sudden cardiac arrest than from lung cancer or breast cancer in any one year, and that there’s only a 5% survival rate for anybody without emergency defibrillation. The doctors told me that without the quick actions taken by all the individuals involved, I would’ve died on the street that day and would’ve been one of those causality numbers.”
According to the Mayo Clinic: “Sudden cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness. The condition usually results from an electrical disturbance in your heart that disrupts its pumping action, stopping blood flow to your body.”
Sudden cardiac arrest often occurs with little or no warning. A few early symptoms include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and palpitations; before sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing and loss of consciousness appear, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Since the incident, Delperdang has had a defibrillator implanted in his chest. He still has some arterial blockage that needs to be removed.
“With continuing care from the tremendous staff at Allina and the great love and support of my wife, Kitty, family and friends, I’m well on my way to recovery and returning to my normal routines and the many volunteer activities and pastimes that I enjoy,” Delperdang said.
Delperdang is an active volunteer in the community. Every year he assists 400 clients at the Salvation Army food shelf at the Anoka County Social Services building, he provides 160 meals to county residents through Meals On Wheels, he routinely packs food at Feed My Starving Children and at Second Harvest Heartland, and he shops for groceries for over 35 seniors a week through the services at Help at Your Door.
“All of these people would’ve also been impacted in some small way without the actions of these heroes sitting here today,” Delperdang said at the City Council meeting, pointing to those who saved his life.
Delperdang and his wife, Kathleen “Kitty” Delperdang, then presented Barker, Schueller and the nine first responders with a Certificate of Recognition.
“I along with my wife, family and friends will be forever grateful for having a second chance at life,” Delperdang said. “You’re truly hometown heroes and an example of what makes Blaine the great city that it is. Thank you sincerely.”
“Thank you so much for your beautiful words,” Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member Julie Jeppson said to Delperdang. “I know for a lot of you, this is your job. This is what you do. You’d answer the call regardless. These awards and these presentations are the best part for me of being up here, because this goes to the selflessness of your character. This is not your job. This is who you are. ... So thank you all very, very much.”
Delperdang said he will donate to the Blaine Public Safety Association, SBM Firefighters Relief Association and the Mercy Hospital Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.