The Golden Valley City Council approved an architectural services contract at its Oct. 20 meeting that will aid future planning of the city’s “downtown” at the intersection of Highway 55 and Winnetka Avenue North. The City Council expects to receive analysis on how to reorient “a number of city operations” on its campus in a half year’s time. Most notably, the architecture firm and task force are being directed to consider ways to relocate four public works facilities, so those sites may be redeveloped via private investment.
Members of a facilities study task force were also appointed by the council at the meeting. According to task force bylaws, the public safety buildings “create inefficiencies,” don’t adequately house modern vehicles and equipment and create conflict when public activities are occurring in the area or at City Hall.
Moving the facilities will create opportunities “to support additional commercial activity in the downtown area,” read a memo to the council by Physical Development Director Marc Nevinski. Task force bylaws noted that the facilities “sit on prime real estate that could be better configured to incorporate private investment and support the businesses and activities in the downtown area.”
The public safety building and satellite fire stations 2 and 3 will also be analyzed. The fire department is considering a duty crew staffing model, with a possibility for a full-time staffing model in the future, necessitating facility changes. City Hall will also be subject to analysis, which task force bylaws identify as “dated,” with some recent improvements.
The analysis will be conducted by BKV Group, which has completed similar projects on city centers in Roseville, Fridley, Dilworth and Howard Lake. The analysis will include location proposals, schematics, and cost estimates. The analysis will cost $58,000.
Results will be factored into the city’s “long-term, phased approach” to developing its downtown.
