Registered sex offender Robert Lawrence Stace, 37 of Golden Valley, has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for transportation of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office–District of Minnesota announced Aug. 17. Upon serving in prison, Stace will have a lifetime of supervised release.
According to the attorney’s office, the Stace downloaded “hundreds of images and videos” depicting sexual abuse of minors from a community center computer lab in February 2020. During that time, Stace was already on supervised release for previous child sexual exploitation convictions, and is currently serving a sentence with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for violating the terms of that release.
Stace’s criminal record includes convictions of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2003 and felony possession of pornographic work in 2016.
The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department, with assistance from county probation officers, the attorney’s office reported. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice program which “marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.”
