The Golden Valley Rotary Club’s 21st awards ceremony was virtual, a first for the organization.
Traditionally, the club celebrates the end of the club’s working year in June with a luncheon, a passing of the presidential gavel and two distinctions that recognize a member and a citizen who model the motto “service above self.” Still, the show went on, and awards for Rotarian and Citizen of the Year were given to three local residents.
The citizen award went to Sue Klaseus and Dawn Dresser. The women work at Good Samaritan Ambassador and Calvary Lutheran Church, respectively, and have worked for several years to support students at Neill Elementary School in Crystal through KidPack, a supplemental nutrition program.
The two and a score of volunteers have coordinated the purchase, packing and distribution of lunch bags to students at Neill Elementary and the School of Engineering and Arts.
Each bag consists of six or seven items, such as a granola bar, fresh fruit, nuts, single-serve cereal and a box of macaroni and cheese, and is valued at a few dollars. The bag is meant to provide food over the weekend for students with income needs. These students are often recipients in the free or reduced-price lunch program and need additional food for the days they are not in school.
The project was launched by Calvary Lutheran and Good Samaritan-Ambassador in 2012 and became so successful in establishing a base of volunteers that it outgrew its packing space within the first two years. One component of Kid Pack is involving residents in elder care facilities like Good Samaritan-Ambassador, and a transportation system was established to get senior volunteers to the lunch-packing site. Klaseus said that each packing project involves nearly 40 to 50 volunteers. Dresser added that their ages range from 5-84.
“Everyone feels a lot of ownership of the program,” said Dresser.
Kid Pack’s most recent success is a matching grant that allowed the project to incorporate more fresh food into the bags. It has added a note of complexity, as the fruit has a much shorter shelf life than the other snacks, but Klaseus said the program’s volunteer base has the capacity to handle it. She added that Kid Pack has tripled Rotary member engagement alone, though volunteers come from several other local groups.
The COVID-19 pandemic and school building closures paused the program for the last few months of the 2019-2020 school year, but Dresser said the program has high hopes to return to normal in the fall.
“If that doesn’t happen, we will find a way to get the food to the students,” Dresser said.
Top Rotarian
Rotarian of the Year award was bestowed to Brian Liedtke, who does much of the grant writing and execution work for the club. He was also named a Paul Harris fellow.
“Brian has given a great deal of energy and it shows,” according to a statement from the club. “He has taken this under his wing and now Golden Valley Rotary has been initiating grants and joining with other clubs in successfully receiving grants.
“Writing grants for our club has given me an opportunity to learn more about the missions of Prism and Bridge For Youth,” Liedtke said. “This year with the pandemic hitting in the middle of our grant, some problem-solving was required. Thanks to great support from our club and the Crystal-New Hope-Robbinsdale club, we made it work.”
Change of leadership
President Bryan Palmer also handed off the role to president-elect Michelle Ness. Palmer works in finance at Tennant Company in Golden Valley, and Ness is the director of local hunger organization Prism.
“Your reputation as an established, well-respected leader in the community will serve us well going into the future,” Palmer said of Ness.
Ness laid out her vision for the leadership role.
“As emotions are running high, we know that emotions need motion,” she said. “As people of action, we are committed to ensuring that businesses, individuals, civic organizations, schools and nonprofits are supported in all the ways that we can.”
Finally, the virtual ceremony gave space to the two Rotarians who died during the past year: Barry ZeVan and Chan Handberg.
