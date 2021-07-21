GoldenValley2019-2.JPG

The Golden Valley City Council chambers.

The city of Golden Valley is spending approximately $37,000 in security equipment. The purchases was authorized by the Golden Valley City Council July 6 after a recommendation to do so by the Building Security Committee, which is comprise of members of police, parks and recreation, and public work staff.

In a summary of the issue to the council provided by Police Chief Jason Sturgis and Public Works Director Tim Kieffier, the purchase is needed due to “recent activity.” The purchase includes door access upgrades at fire stations 2 and 3, which are located at 400 Turner’s Crossroad South and 3700 Golden Valley Road, respectively. It also includes the addition of seven cameras to two remote locations, four outdoor cameras and three fish eye lenses used in both indoor or outdoor settings.

The cost will be covered by funds in the Building Capital Improvement Plan, where $30,000 is reserved for security systems. The remainder will be absorbed by the fund’s reserves.

