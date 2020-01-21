Property owners trying to split Golden Valley property into multiple lots for single-family homes must abide by the 80-foot lot standard. So, why did residents fill the city hall council chambers Jan. 16 to speak on the construction of homes on 60-, 50- and sometimes 40-foot lots?
At the public forum hosted by the city, City Planner Jason Zimmerman explained that in the 1950s and before, Golden Valley didn’t have that standard. Property that was platted prior to the standard had much smaller homes, and despite the plat approval, many owners opted to build one home on multiple lots.
Zimmerman said that way of thinking is no longer the “economic reality.” As those homes continue to age, the possibility looms that they will be demolished, giving developers the ability to revive the original, smaller lots.
“Really, those underlying plats are still there,” said Zimmerman. “It’s a big change for neighborhoods to have two houses where one used to be or four houses where two used to be.”
Today’s buyers are also more interested in two-story homes, which can be unsightly if crammed into a small lot, mismatched to the neighborhood and present shading and water runoff issues to neighbors.
Comment period
Many at the meeting have been watching the changes already happening to their neighborhood and are not happy with the results. In particular, there was a large showing from residents of the Tyrol neighborhood.
When invited to speak, residents discussed effects that the homes would have on the environment and neighborhood aesthetic, wondered about possible solutions and asked questions about the process in general.
Zimmerman said narrow lots will continue to be discussed in planning commission meetings, then go before the city council with possible solutions. There will be at least two opportunities for the public to address the city entities before action is considered in March or April.
Some worried whatever action made in the spring would be undermined by what Planning Commission Chair Ron Blum called a “very liberal policy of granting variances.”
The roof-flattening effect
The height of future homes was the most-discussed issue of the night.
Greg Aulik, head of the architectural firm Aulik Design Group, warned that setting an arbitrary height limit would not fix the issue, and possibly contribute to more problems. Aulik, who took part in the panel as a representative on home design, said the Minneapolis Fourth Ward lowered the allowable height of homes on small lots to 30 feet several years ago.
“All that did was flatten roofs,” Aulik said. “It turned roofs that were charming into flat 1960s roofs. It didn’t change how much light was blocking the neighbors, all it did was make ugly houses.”
He encouraged the city to consider a slightly more complex plan that would prohibit two-story homes, but give enough room in the sidewall so that typically “unusable” truss or attic space could become usable. A policy with those rules would create a more pitched roof, he said, creating “interesting homes that allow light into neighboring properties.”
“Builders won’t love it because it’ll cost more to construct, but in the end, it adds value to your neighborhoods,” Aulik said.
Zimmerman added that the city could also try to incentivize certain options to homebuilders, and maybe sway them to build a home on the same or similar footprint of the previous home. He said it would not completely prevent building on narrow lots, but could perhaps ensure that the scale was not “tipped so heavily” toward splitting lots.
One resident asked if a moratorium should be put into place until a decision is made. Zimmerman said the city council had foregone a moratorium on the basis that it may not be very effective and that construction largely drops off in the winter.
“The idea is, by the time the building season picks up in the summer, we’ll have these rules in place,” he said.
To submit a comment for consideration, residents must use a survey code mailed to them. If residents suspect their code has been lost or was never received, they should contact the city planning department at 763-593-8095. Surveys will be accepted through January.
