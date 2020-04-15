Golden Valley rejects council chamber renovation bids

A series of renovation bids for the Golden Valley City Council chambers were rejected at the April 7 City Council meeting. If the lowest bids had been accepted, the total cost of the project would have been more than double the estimated cost of $400,000.
Physical Development Director Marc Nevinski said he had anticipated the project to go slightly over budget, but not to that degree. In conversations with architects and others in the construction field, Nevinski said the costs were most likely a reflection of the “current economic environment.”
“We actually did our bid opening via Webex, so that might give you an indication of the uncertainty that was there,” said Nevinski. The city has been utilizing the video chatting program to conduct meetings while honoring social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bidding was done in two parts: general construction and audio-visual renovations. The six construction bids ranged from $581,800 to $878,100 and two A/V bids came in at $283,800 and $317,900. A memorandum warned of additional, miscellaneous costs like “professional services, furniture, specialty components, and contingencies.”
Though the council chambers will not be utilized for the next several weeks due to an extension of the stay-at-home order, construction won’t be happening anytime soon. The timeline to complete the renovations had been “fairly aggressive” to avoid conflicts with early voting in June and the primary election in August. If those events are still to be accommodated, the renovations may be pushed back even further.
However, Nevinski said he remains hopeful that reopening the bid this summer would allow the project to remain on schedule. He added that pricing would likely be back to normal when “we have a little more clarity” in regard to the pandemic.
“Hopefully, we’ll have that in the coming months,” he said.
