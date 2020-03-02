Mayor Shep Harris called the meeting of all of the Golden Valley city boards and commissions a sort of “pep rally” for the year to come. The joint meeting, called by the city council, was attended by less than half of the 50-some people that help make a quorum for regular board and commission meetings.
For Harris, the joint meeting was a way to unite all of the governmental bodies.
“It’s about seeing the big picture and understanding how we all mesh together, like a well-oiled machine,” he said.
The meeting is just one of several “big picture” meetings the city hosts in the first few months of the year. The first is a January strategy session when a rough sketch of goals for the year is decided. Right now, boards and commissions have been charged with fashioning a coordinating work plan so each goal can be attempted, reviewed or studied. Those will be approved over the next few months. By May, plans and goals are set and the city can “get to work,” said City Manager Tim Cruikshank.
Next, the city will turn to its residents and stakeholders for the 2020 State of the City address, which is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Highway.
Board and commission accomplishments
After introductions, a representative from each governing group discussed their 2019 accomplishments. The Civil Service Commission reviewed and approved two police department hiring practices and the Board of Zoning and Appeals approved 16 of 21 received requests.
The Environmental Commission attained Level 4 of the GreenSteps Cities program with the help of a GreenCorps member, was recently accepted into an energy plan program with Xcel Energy, oversaw the passage of a city council proclamation in support of pollinators and code revisions that removed barriers to local food production and hosted a workshop on sustainability.
The Human Rights Commission established partnerships with local groups like the Golden Valley Library and League of Women Voters to “not recreate the wheel” when it comes to local humanitarian needs, said Chair Chris Mitchell. Through those partnerships, the commission was able to reach more people through exhibits and events.
The Human Services Commission, which Chair Aaron Black said was primarily a fundraising agency for local organizations like PRISM, reported $75,000 in donations in 2019. Black said it was the “largest, single-year donation” in the commission’s history, made possible by an increase in corporate giving and an addendum to bylaws that allowed the commission to give more from reserves.
Open Space and Recreation Commission member Roger Bergman touted his group’s recommendations made for the city’s 10-year improvement plan, as well as ongoing discussion with residents about Medley Park and initial planning for improvements at Sochacki Park. The commission also helped secure grants to update seven ballfields at local parks.
The Planning Commission reviewed 12 applications, said member Laura Pockl. The group’s accomplishments included recommendations on firearm sale regulations, architectural and material development standards and mixed-use zoning district revisions. A study on narrow lots was also initiated by the commission, of which Pockl said a recommendation was coming soon. The narrow lots issue and a planning commission recommendation are slated to be considered by the city council April 6.
Cruikshank mentioned that the city council wouldn’t be looking at issues like a conversion therapy ban if not for boards and commissions.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest added that a partnership between the environmental and human rights commission had led to some deeper conversations about “environmental equity,” which explores the imbalances in the treatment and respect of different neighborhoods in the city.
Fonnest saw a need for a joint meeting a few years ago, after realizing that different city groups might feel isolation when, in reality, they operate under “the same chimney.”
“All of the current members of the council and previous council got our starts on a commission or board, mine was the Board of Zoning and Appeals,” Fonnest said. “I went through the process, was given a three-ring binder, and told ‘good luck.’ That experience has served me well, but looking back I realized we could do better.”
Mayor Harris ended the night by affirming the support that the city and city council had for its board members and commissioners in finding a solution to issues. On matters that appeared to “tap a nerve” for those affected, he wanted to make sure that people didn’t feel personally attacked.
“If you ever feel that you’re getting heat, they’re not mad at you, they’re expressing their opinion,” he said.
