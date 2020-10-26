Included in the department’s Oct. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 12 - Harassment on the 00 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Mail theft on the 1400 block of Skyline Drive.
Oct. 13 - Check forgery and possession or sale of stolen/counterfeit check on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Disorderly conduct and traffic hit-and-run with property damage on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fire at a business on the 5800 block of Duluth Street.
- Third-degree burglary on the 8000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Saint Croix Drive.
Oct. 14 - Driving after revocation, speeding and stolen vehicle tabs near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Theft and card fraud on the 5100 block of Circle Down.
Oct. 15 - Fifth-degree sale and possession of marijuana, outstanding warrant arrest and not abiding by driving restrictions on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Drive-by shooting toward motor vehicle or building near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue.
- Fourth-degree damage to property near the intersection of Bassett Creek Drive and Golden Valley Road.
Oct. 16 - Theft on the 6100 block of Wynnwood Road.
Oct. 17 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Traffic crash with injury on Highway 100.
- Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.
Oct. 18 - Warrant arrest, driving after revocation and failure to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bonnie Lane.
- Theft on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Oct. 12 to 18 reports were 240 calls for service, 8 arrests and 21 citations/warnings.
