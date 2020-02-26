Included in the department’s Feb. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 10- School bus violation near the intersection of Noble Avenue North and Spruce Trail.

Feb. 10- Theft on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 11- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

Feb. 11- Assistance to another agency on the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue North.

Feb. 11- Counterfeiting currency on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 11- Theft by swindle on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

Feb. 12- Convenience store robbery with a knife on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Feb. 12- Theft on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.

Feb. 12- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 8000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 13- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Noble Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

Feb. 14- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

Feb. 14- False name given to a police officer on the 2300 block of Kewanee Way.

Feb. 14- Forgery on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 14- Fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Feb. 14- Theft on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Feb. 15- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

Feb. 15- Driving after revocation on the 1800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 15- Forgery on the 5200 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

Feb. 15- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.

Feb. 15- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Schaper Road.

Feb. 16- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

Feb. 16- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

Feb. 16- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

Feb. 16- Third-degree driving under the influence, one aggravating factor near the 7800 block of Medicine Lake Road.

Feb. 16- Issuance of dishonored checks on the 00 block of Meadow Lake North.

Feb. 16- Theft on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.

