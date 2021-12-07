Included in the department’s Nov. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 22 - Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at the 6900 block of Market Street

- Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

Nov. 23 - Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent and fourth degree intentional damage to property at 700 block of Lilac Drive North.

Nov. 24 - Motor vehicle property damage at Winnetka and 27th avenues north.

- Mail theft at the 100 block of King Hill Road.

- Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.

Nov. 27 - Motor vehicle personal injury at Golden Valley Road and Bassett Creek Road.

Nov. 28 - Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at the 1600 block of Lilac Drive.

- Theft-take/use/transfer property without consent at the 2400 block of Road Island Avenue North.

- Burglary at 1500 Ottawa Avenue South.

