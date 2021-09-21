Included in the department’s Sept. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 6 - First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Byrd Avenue North.
Sept. 7 - Stolen property recovered on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway, the 6500 block of Cortlawn Circle North, the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 4600 block of Roanoke Road.
Sept. 8 - Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North, the 6800 block of Western Avenue and the 8100 block of Julianne Terrace.
- Vehicle theft on the 5200 block of 33rd Avenue North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 11 - Third-degree burglary on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Three instances of vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
