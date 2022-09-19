Included in the department’s Sept. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 5 - Theft, receiving stolen property and first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 2200 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 6 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 2100 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8400 block of 10th Avenue North and the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Brookview Parkway South.
Sept. 8 - Theft on the 5000 block of Hampton Road.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 5300 block of Topel Road.
- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 1300 block of Hidden Lakes Parkway.
Sept. 9 - Theft on the 6000 block of Golden Valley Road and two instances on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 9200 block of Medicine Lake Road.
Sept. 10 - Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Speeding and driving without a valid license near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
Sept. 11 - Repeat nuisance call and loud music on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and theft on the 6000 block of Golden Valley Road.
