Included in the department’s Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 27 - Vehicle theft and theft on the 5900 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 7100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 28 - Recovered stolen property on the 800 block of Lousiana Avenue South.
- Aggravated first-degree robbery near the intersection of Xerxes and 26th avenues north.
Sept. 29 - Disruption of a 911 call on the 6400 block of Westchester Circle.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 30 - Speeding and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
Oct. 1 - Theft on the 2500 block of Unity Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Harold Avenue.
Oct. 2 - Theft on the 6000 block of Golden Valley Road.
Oct. 3 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after license suspension near the intersection of Jersey Avenue South and Colonial Road.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 2000 block of Flag Avenue North.
