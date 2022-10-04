Included in the department’s Sept. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 19 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 800 block of Tyrol Trail.
- Theft on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North, the 400 block of Roanoke Circle, the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South and the 7300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 20 - Theft and card fraud on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and first-degree aggravated robbery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 21 - Felony state lottery fraud on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
Sept. 22 - Lost or missing person on the 100 block of Meadow Lane North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 23 - Theft and vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Dresden Lane.
- Vehicle theft and first-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Dresden Lane.
- Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 2400 block of Dresden Lane.
Sept. 24 - Fourth-degree assault motivated by bias on the 8500 block of Golden Valley Road.
