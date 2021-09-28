Included in the department’s Sept. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 15 - Second-degree burglary on the 600 block of Parkview Terrace.
- Obstruction of the legal process, possession of burglary or theft tools, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 16 - Traffic crash with injury on the 00 block of Duluth Street.
Sept. 17 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Xenia and Laurel avenues.
- Third-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Sept. 18 - Agency assist on the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Illegal dumping on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Card fraud on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 19 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Third-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property and vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Two instances of vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.