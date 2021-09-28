Included in the department’s Sept. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 15 - Second-degree burglary on the 600 block of Parkview Terrace.

- Obstruction of the legal process, possession of burglary or theft tools, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Sept. 16 - Traffic crash with injury on the 00 block of Duluth Street.

Sept. 17 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Xenia and Laurel avenues.

- Third-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Sept. 18 - Agency assist on the 2700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Illegal dumping on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Card fraud on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Sept. 19 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Third-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property and vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Two instances of vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

