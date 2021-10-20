Included in the department’s Oct. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 4 - Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 8600 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Animal bite on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 2400 block of Zane Avenue North.
Oct. 5 - Possession of a firearm, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving after suspension and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Highway 169 and Shelard Parkway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, speeding and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
Oct. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Tyrol Trail.
- Theft on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Oct. 8 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, improper change of course and failure to obey traffic control on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Threats of violence and first-degree aggravated robbery on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Oct. 9 - Fourth-degree damage to property and theft on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.
Oct. 10 - Interference with a 911 call near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.