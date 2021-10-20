Included in the department’s Oct. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 4 - Vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 8600 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Animal bite on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 2400 block of Zane Avenue North.

Oct. 5 - Possession of a firearm, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving after suspension and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Highway 169 and Shelard Parkway.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, speeding and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.

Oct. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Tyrol Trail.

- Theft on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.

Oct. 8 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, improper change of course and failure to obey traffic control on the 6900 block of Market Street.

- Threats of violence and first-degree aggravated robbery on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

Oct. 9 - Fourth-degree damage to property and theft on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.

Oct. 10 - Interference with a 911 call near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Theft on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

