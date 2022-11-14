Included in the department’s Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 31 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 1 - Fifth-degree assault on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Check forgery on the 6600 block of Country Club Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
Nov. 2 - Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree damage to property on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Nov. 3 - Officer discharge of a firearm on the 2300 block of Kyle Avenue North.
Nov. 4 - Driving under the influence and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of Xenia Avenue South and Golden Hills Drive.
Nov. 5 - Assistance given to another agency on the 3300 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
