Included in the department’s Oct. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 3 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 7000 block of Country Club Drive.
- First-degree damage to property on the 6200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of services on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
Oct. 4 - Theft on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 9100 block of Golden Valley Road.
Oct. 5 - Officer discharge of a firearm on the 200 block of General Mills Boulevard.
- First-degree damage to property on the 800 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Oct. 6 - Warrant arrest on the 1800 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Use of drugs to injure or facilitate a crime on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Oct. 7 - Second-degree aggravated robbery on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Check forgery on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 1600 lock of Utica Avenue South.
Oct. 8 - Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
