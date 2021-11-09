Included in the department’s Oct. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 25 - Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Theft on the 8600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Oct. 26 - Theft on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North and the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
Oct. 27 - Assistance to another agency on the 500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 6400 block of Westchester Circle.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 4500 block of Chatelain Terrace and the 300 block of Turnpike Road.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
Oct. 28 - Traffic crash with injury, driving after revocation and uninsured driver near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol with a previous conviction, driving after suspension, uninsured vehicle, failure to drive with due care and improper windshield tint near the intersection of Zenith Avenue North and Glenwood Parkway.
Oct. 29 - Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue South and Wayzata Boulevard.
Oct. 30 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue South.
Oct. 31 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Hidden Lakes Parkway and Bridgewater Road.
- Violation of a restraining order and trespassing on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving without a valid license and failure to provide proof of insurance on the 1800 block of Douglas Drive North.
