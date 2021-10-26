Included in the department’s Oct. 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 11 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 1800 block of Major Drive.
Oct. 12 - Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 800 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Card fraud on the 800 block of Colorado Avenue South.
Oct. 13 - Theft on the 1000 block of Parkview Terrace, the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 300 block of Hanley Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.
Oct. 14 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and failure to drive in a single lane on the 1300 block of Highway 169.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 2000 block of Flag Avenue North.
Oct. 15 - Assistance to another agency on the 200 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway and the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Second-degree driving under the influence and violation of open bottle law on the 2200 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 1900 block of Kyle Place.
Oct. 16 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Oct. 17 - Third-degree driving under the influence, failure to drive in a single lane and failure to signal a turn on the 4500 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Speeding and driving without a valid license and insurance near the intersection of 27th and Florida avenues north.
- Third-degree burglary on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.
