Included in the department’s Oct. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 10 - Theft on the 200 block of Burntside Drive.
- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 8100 block of 25th Avenue North.
- Malicious punishment of a child on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Oct. 11 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and violation of driving restrictions on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Oct. 12 - Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North, the 2600 block of Perry Avenue North, the 2300 block of Indiana Avenue North, the 2100 block of Indiana Avenue North and the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Mail theft on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
Oct. 13 - Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North and three instances on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Oct. 14 - Theft on the 2900 block of Regent Avenue North.
Oct. 15 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 2000 block of Major Circle.
Oct. 16 - Failure to drive in a single lane, second-degree driving under the influence and violation of an instructional permit near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 169.
- Vehicle theft and warrant arrest on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.
